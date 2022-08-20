On Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney was voted out of the House in the Wyoming Republican primary. The margin of the loss was historic for an incumbent:

However, Rep. Cheney took a break from packing up her office to remind everybody that she could have help onto the congressional seat by not going along with the Democrat 1/6 Committee theatrics:

Two years ago, I won with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done so again. But it would have required that I go along with Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. That was a path I would not take. No House seat is more important than the principles we are all sworn to protect. pic.twitter.com/WVcwEQkY6u — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 20, 2022

Wow, how long is Cheney going to keep attempting to martyr herself?

Why is she posting this again 4 days after her primary loss? We heard it already on Tuesday. https://t.co/XIj4OIt77n — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 20, 2022

Has Cheney even considered that 1/6 is far down the list of issues that concern voters (well below inflation, gas prices, the mess at the southern border, etc) and yet that’s just about all she focuses on while helping the Democrats keep their narrative moving forward?

The reason you lost is because you spent more time fighting the former administration than the current administration.

Your constituents care about what’s happening now.

You’re obsessed with the past. https://t.co/KS0mYUlsuq — Tandy (@DanErreur) August 20, 2022

Biden and the Dems are driving the economy into the ground and Cheney’s only concerned about a possible Trump comeback. Maybe Wyoming voters didn’t feel like their representative was representing them.

the below is why she lost – she cares more about the seat itself than the actual issues affecting her constituents. peter meijer wasn’t this obtuse. https://t.co/NZ6e1vj0QP — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 20, 2022

On top of it all Cheney is thinking she might be presidential material? Please.

Two years ago, conservative Americans didn't realize how politically toxic you are, Liz. https://t.co/9y3NsIUEvz — Steve (@oldguy_steve) August 20, 2022

What kind of "principles" earn over $30mil in 6 years while holding office? https://t.co/DuylDkLk6u — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) August 20, 2022

And we’re pretty sure a cushy MSNBC (or pick any lib media outlet you like) awaits.

