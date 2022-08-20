On Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney was voted out of the House in the Wyoming Republican primary. The margin of the loss was historic for an incumbent:

However, Rep. Cheney took a break from packing up her office to remind everybody that she could have help onto the congressional seat by not going along with the Democrat 1/6 Committee theatrics:

Wow, how long is Cheney going to keep attempting to martyr herself?

Has Cheney even considered that 1/6 is far down the list of issues that concern voters (well below inflation, gas prices, the mess at the southern border, etc) and yet that’s just about all she focuses on while helping the Democrats keep their narrative moving forward?

Biden and the Dems are driving the economy into the ground and Cheney’s only concerned about a possible Trump comeback. Maybe Wyoming voters didn’t feel like their representative was representing them.

On top of it all Cheney is thinking she might be presidential material? Please.

And we’re pretty sure a cushy MSNBC (or pick any lib media outlet you like) awaits.

