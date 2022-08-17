In yesterday’s Republican primary in Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney got absolutely destroyed and will be leaving the House of Representatives in early January.

Anti-Trump “Republicans” (not to mention Democrats) are hailing Cheney as a heroic public servant to chose principle over party, but for anybody confused about why politicians like Cheney are getting the boot, thread-master John Hayward has a great new thread that spells it all out:

For all the howling about Trump's "authoritarian tendencies," there is no question whatsoever that Americans were more free during his term, and it's a safe bet they would become more free if he runs and defeats Joe Biden in 2024. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2022

Why are Republicans such as Rep. Cheney and others in the “Never Trump” camp, including several other GOP members of the House who voted to impeach the former president, getting the boot from office?

This is one reason the NeverTrumpers can't connect with any significant portion of the Republican electorate. They're getting real authoritarianism shoved down their throats right now. The Dems just stole another trillion dollars from them with a fraud "inflation reduction" bill. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2022

Polls show that economic issues such as inflation and gas prices are at the top of voters’ minds all while Reps like Cheney help forward the narratives of the Dems, who would like everybody to believe that the only issues anybody cares about are 1/6 and climate change:

All of the money Democrats stole will be devoted to cracking down on the American people, reducing their freedoms, taking more of their money away, forcibly reducing their "carbon footprints" by making their lives worse, and pushing collectivist ideology. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2022

We're living in a time when fascist government/corporate speech control partnerships are the order of the day. The ruling party doesn't even try all that hard to disguise its censorship orders to corporate lackeys. Meanwhile, the bureaucracy is utterly weaponized against us. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2022

A growing number of issues are taken out of our hands. We're told we're no longer allowed to vote on matters "settled" by "expert consensus." The bureaucracy we never get to vote against, which can fight back against even our elected representatives, grows bigger and richer. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2022

Trump didn't do those things to us. He wasn't thinking about ways to make the American people smaller by making the State bigger. He wasn't busy weaponizing every federal office to go after his enemies. Frankly, he didn't pay *enough* attention to the Permanent State. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2022

Just imagine if Trump was letting social media companies know whose accounts should be banned:

And if Trump tried to do any of the things Biden's handlers are doing to us, the Permanent State and DNC Media would have gone to war to stop him. I assure you they wouldn't have shrugged indifferently if his White House was dashing off censorship orders to Big Tech. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2022

It's a sad commentary on our corrupt system that you have to put a Republican in the White House if you want adversarial media coverage, or bureaucratic checks and balances against executive power. At least the growth of authoritarianism slows a little. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2022

But Trump deserves more credit than just being flummoxed by a system that didn't want his hand on the levers of authoritarian power. He didn't devote his administration to attacking and subjugating the American people, like Biden does. He didn't try to make us smaller. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2022

He didn't work from the assumption that every problem in America is the fault of its damnable people, the way Dems do. He wasn't obsessed with creating a punitive State or putting America last on the world stage. He didn't have the contempt for us that pumps the Left's blood. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2022

Trump was also interested in actually solving problems instead of perpetuating them.

Trump's final legacy achievement was the Dobbs Supreme Court – a decision that is absolutely and unquestionably a flourishing of freedom, despite all hysterical shrieking to the contrary, for it returns a vital issue to the states and the people, where it always belonged. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2022

I wish Trump would have focused more intently on expanding freedom and slashing the authoritarian state, especially in the perilous days of the pandemic. I would have liked that to be the laser focus of his campaign: a Great Reset that makes us more free and prosperous, not less. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2022

But Trump was no authoritarian during his first term, especially not compared to the gang currently running America into the ground. He could have done more to fight it, especially during the pandemic – but if he won in 2020, the State would undoubtedly be smaller today. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 17, 2022

Lefties included the bunch in the Biden White House who want people to believe Trump’s an “authoritarian” are projecting big time!

***

Related:

John Hayward shares KICK-A*S thread about NOT giving in even a little bit to censorship and the importance of free speech

John Hayward’s thread on what the Climate Cult and Great Resetters want for ‘the little people’ an INFURIATING must-read

John Hayward takes comprehensive — and extremely valuable — look at Dems’ ‘big mistake’ in going all in on pro-abort ‘thuggery’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!