In yesterday’s Republican primary in Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney got absolutely destroyed and will be leaving the House of Representatives in early January.

Anti-Trump “Republicans” (not to mention Democrats) are hailing Cheney as a heroic public servant to chose principle over party, but for anybody confused about why politicians like Cheney are getting the boot, thread-master John Hayward has a great new thread that spells it all out:

Why are Republicans such as Rep. Cheney and others in the “Never Trump” camp, including several other GOP members of the House who voted to impeach the former president, getting the boot from office?

Polls show that economic issues such as inflation and gas prices are at the top of voters’ minds all while Reps like Cheney help forward the narratives of the Dems, who would like everybody to believe that the only issues anybody cares about are 1/6 and climate change:

Just imagine if Trump was letting social media companies know whose accounts should be banned:

Trump was also interested in actually solving problems instead of perpetuating them.

Lefties included the bunch in the Biden White House who want people to believe Trump’s an “authoritarian” are projecting big time!

