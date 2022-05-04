In case you missed it, yesterday, Twitchy fixture and master threader John Hayward had a great thread on the pro-abort panic over Roe v. Wade possibly becoming a historical footnote.

In addition to its religious importance to the Left's Church of the State, Roe v Wade was an important milestone in the degeneration of American government: everyone knew it was an absurd ruling, but we were forced to celebrate it as wisdom from the peak of Mount Olympus. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 3, 2022

Be sure and give that one a read.

And then come back for today’s offering, which serves as an excellent follow-up:

It's not a "SCOTUS leak," the work of a lone rogue staffer. It's a coordinated hard-Left/Democrat Party operation, and it's going to backfire on them, because the Dem Party has utterly lost touch with ordinary Americans. It has no idea how they think or what concerns them. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

The Dem Party has no concerns about what concerns ordinary Americans.

For starters, the public simply does not agree with the extremist Democrat position on abortion. The Left has bullied and terrorized the public into passively ACCEPTING Roe v Wade for generations, but they don't SUPPORT it. Bubbled Dems don't understand the difference. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

There's nothing about the post-Roe landscape that the majority of Americans finds particularly troubling. The Left's screaming freakout will alienate far more voters than it persuades. Dems needed to keep their kooks hidden, but instead they're putting on a circus. Big mistake. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

Another in a long series of big mistakes. And it won’t be the last big mistake they make, because they’re notorious for never learning lessons from past ones.

The thuggery on display from Democrats right now is DEEPLY alienating to most Americans. They don't want to see imperious Dems shrieking about packing the Court and shredding the Constitution, or thugs menacing the families of Supreme Court justices. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

Working Americans are hurting under Joe Biden's policies. The last thing they want to see is a three-ring D.C. circus over protecting the income streams of rich, influential abortionists, hard on the heels of Biden trying to pick their pockets for student loan "forgiveness." — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

The demographics Democrats were already losing to Republicans in this seismic political realignment are decidedly not pro-abortion. Dem extremism, coupled with Dem callousness toward their real concerns, will push them further away. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

Contra Joe Biden, it’s not the “MAGA crowd” who’s the most extreme force in American history or even in modern American politics.

The Dems might rack up a few more points with a group they already had locked down tight, suburban single women, although a lot of that political support is pooled in blue areas that will make sure nothing actually changes after Roe is struck down. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

Sure, pro-abortion activists and Very Online virtue-signalers will be energized… but so will pro-lifers, and last night's primary turnout suggests GOP voters are far more energized than Democrats. Biden's malaise will soak up much of the jolt Dems are trying to give their base. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

The thing about energizing the respective activist communities is that pro-lifers view the end of Roe as the beginning, not the end, of their activism. They know they will have a lot of work to do, in state after state, and it's a crusade they've been anticipating for decades. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

Their morale is high because pro-lifers have been astoundingly successful so far, even with Roe in place, even with the left-wing media relentlessly demonizing them. They held their ground on one of the most slanted playing fields ever. They'd love to play on a level one. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

We're also in the middle of a broad and deep voter uprising against authoritarianism, and Roe is profoundly authoritarian in character. The people are sick and tired of "experts" with horrible track records insisting they're not allowed to vote on anything important. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

I'm not guaranteeing the GOP will play their cards right – but if they do, there is a powerful political narrative to be written, looping Roe in with the anti-groomer and anti-CRT battles, left-wing corporate totalitarianism, pandemic tyranny – the arrogance of a failed elite. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

There is SO MUCH we've been forced to accept, so much we've been bullied into tolerating, and the pandemic lockdown's exposure of left-wing extremism in schools shocked the American middle class with just how insane and malevolent our elites have become. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

And we're seeing that it's NOT hopeless. The Left's destructive victories are NOT permanent and irreversible. The degenerate political class we are presently saddled with is NOT the best we can do. We don't have to settle for Dem totalitarianism OR Republican Failure Theater. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

One other grave miscalculation Dems made when they launched Operation SCOTUS Leak: Abortion is one of those issues that only works for the Left when it's kept vague and hypothetical. The more specifics emerge, the more the public turns pro-life, i.e. the ultrasound revolution. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

That’s a very important point. Pro-aborts love to cite The Science™ to support their position, but the irony is that scientific advancements only undermine their arguments.

The fight Dems picked over Roe v Wade is going to be filled with the kind of specifics that tend to pull moderate voters away from abortion extremism. For instance, the public generally favors rape and incest abortions – but they don't realize how rare those really are. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

The default pro-abortion position is very vague and lazy. A lot of it boils down to men bullied into thinking they have nothing to say on the issue – which is illogical, immoral, and contrary to core American principles. Some of those guys wake up when you get into specifics. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

How could any American ever have subscribed to the sick and twisted notion that some citizens are not allowed to have an opinion on national issues, especially matters of life and death? It's one of the ways Roe corrupted and weakened our society. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

I think we've had just about enough of arrogant lectures from elites and their extremist online footsoldiers about how this or that group of Americans needs to shut up, obey, and pay the bills. We all have not just the right, but the RESPONSIBILITY, to be awake and aware. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

Hear, hear!

Who knows how this SCOTUS fiasco will play out. Maybe intimidation tactics will work and justices will change their votes. Even if that happens, this whole operation is going to blow up in the Democrats' faces, because they don't have a clue how normal Americans think. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 4, 2022

Here’s hoping. Lord knows the Democrats have had it coming for long enough.

