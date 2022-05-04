Joe Biden may only have a couple of marbles left rolling around in his head, but dammit if he isn’t milking them down to the very last drop. He’s on quite a tear today about Trump supporters. The extremist MAGA crowd may very well be the biggest threat that we face in America today, because it’s “really the most extreme political organization that has existed in American history”:

Biden: “What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that has existed in American history!” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 4, 2022

Look, Fat! He’s serious:

BIDEN: "This MAGA crowd is the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history—in recent American history." pic.twitter.com/cYZVJOWsvH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

The MAGA crowd is so extreme, they’re probably gonna make it illegal for LGBTQ kids to be in the same classrooms as straight kids.

Biden warns that the Republican "MAGA Crowd" will likely push for legislation barring LGTBQ children from classrooms — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 4, 2022

Joe Biden is so angry about this, he can’t even.

Joe Biden claims that overturning Roe vs. Wade will lead to states banning LGBT children from being in the same classrooms as "other children." pic.twitter.com/hPFfSA4wmk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

We actually can’t even, either. Incidentally for the same reason as Joe Biden: that Joe Biden is out of his ever-loving mind.

You heard him loud and clear. Or at least loud.

Did he stutter?

Um, yes. It is. Where’s Daniel Dale when you need him? How about PolitiFact? Biden’s little speech could be an entry in the encyclopedia under “disinformation.”

Or “utter, mind-numbing stupidity.”

