Great Resetters (aka The Great Reset) is actually a real thing … this is scary stuff, you guys.

You know, a year ago we wouldn’t have believed any of this could be legit but the way things are going, man.

Take a gander at John Hayward’s thread and then tell us this isn’t infuriating AND terrifying, all in one.

Look at what's happening to the Dutch farmers and understand that the Climate Cult and Great Resetters have shorter, poorer, more miserable, and more primitive lives in mind for you. They fetishize preindustrial cultures, and they think you (but not them!) should live that way. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

The way they want us to live, not them.

The elite.

We are hearing more and more about this.

From a political standpoint, poor and hungry people are easier to control. They don't own capital, so they have no stake in economic freedom. They can easily be made dependent on government handouts. Their sense of jealousy for those who have more is sharpened and weaponized. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

Easier to control poor and hungry people dependent on them.

From an ideological perspective, understand that climate cultists and elite socialists firmly believe the world is overpopulated. They DO intend to "fix" that – with demographic death spirals, abortion extremism, and simply making life shorter for the Little People. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

Yikes.

As we've seen constantly over the years, the elites do not intend these nastier, more brutish, poorer, and shorter lives for themselves. THEY will have abundant food and energy, reliable transportation, luxuries and conveniences. They soar above you in carbon-spewing jets. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

We saw this firsthand during government lockdowns. Remember Nancy Pelosi’s ‘blowout’? Ralph Northam going maskless at the beach?

When you see some climate cult fantasy that seems absurdly unworkable, you should realize that some of them KNOW it's unworkable. They expect the systems they would impose upon the rest of us to fail. Once trillions of dollars are spent, there's no way for us to turn back. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

Meep.

Example: engineers keep pointing out that our power grids could not handle mass adoption of electric cars, especially since the climate cult refuses to lift its fatwa against nuclear power. Mass charging stations will never be practical. There are too many jobs they can't do. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

We have people like AOC who care more about being emotionally right than factually right.

Yup.

The higher echelons of the green movement KNOW THAT. Some of their followers are dewy-eyed dreamers, but the leaders have enough practical knowledge – and input from corporate partners – to know the world they're seizing trillions of our dollars to foist upon us is unworkable. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

Unworkable.

They're deliberately engineering a world where you Deplorables will have less energy, less mobility, less ability to pursue opportunities they find distasteful. They don't like you voting with your feet, or making central planners look bad with your entrepreneurial spirit. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

The little people will have less, the elites will have MORE.

When you mix reliable transportation and cheap energy with human labor, the result is labor becoming far more valuable. The mobile worker has options: he can choose from more jobs, or easily start his own business. Employers likewise benefit from a mobile workforce and customers. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

You know what happens when labor becomes more valuable – more in demand, more easily sold? Workers begin to correctly view their labor as CAPITAL. They begin to view themselves as participants in capitalism, and naturally defend the system they have a stake in. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

This is a hideous misfortune for central planners and socialists. They HATE in when prosperous nations become "investor societies," when the poor can swarm up those ladders to the middle class in huge numbers. They hate the rabble going wherever they please, whenever they want. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

Socialists hate prosperity.

That is why the Left deliberately and relentlessly attacks every pillar of the investment society. It's no coincidence that Joe Biden's all-out War on the Middle Class began with nuking the American energy industry. His handlers want you moving less, doing less, owning less. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

Think about that. His handlers (we know he’s not there enough to make his own decisions) want us moving less, doing less, and owning less.

This is also why the Left is so hot for things like gun control, jailbreak, and Defund the Police – they want to destroy the sense of security that nourishes capitalism. They viscerally hate the Middle Class for feeling secure when there's So Much Suffering In the World. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

Good gravy.

We are heading for an age of lower energy: less movement, fewer opportunities, more government subsidies needed to accomplish anything, empty shelves, long waits. Your labor will be made less valuable, so you aren't proud to own it or eager to invest it. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

We’re heading to a lot of ‘why bother’.

And yes, you will be hungry. In the most affluent societies, you'll still be able to eat, but far more of your income will be consumed by purchasing food, and you'll grow accustomed to shortages – as Americans already are, less than two years into the Biden disaster. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

This is true. Nobody seems all that shocked anymore when they go to the store and can’t find milk, butter, cheese, or baby formula. Almost as if we expect it and are surprised when the shelves are stocked.

More people will be reluctant to bring children into this more miserable, hungrier, lower-energy world. They'll be more likely to accept Official Mythology about the world being sick, overcrowded, and depleted – because that will be consistent with their daily experience. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

Your numbers will be reduced, and your rulers will be pleased with the smaller, less mobile, and FAR less ambitious populations they control. You'll forget the days when there was a vast Middle Class with comforts, wealth, and options comparable to the elite. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

Damn, this is depressing AF.

You'll stop thinking that free people can accomplish great things on their own, without firm guidance from their ruling class and its bureaucracy. You'll laugh at the notion that freedom is valuable, so you won't argue too much when it's taken from you. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 7, 2022

Told you guys, scary stuff.

People always say things like, ‘This is the most IMPORTANT election in our lifetime,’ but this November, they’re right. We just hope it’s not too late.

***

Related:

Blue-check prof claims SCOTUS ‘out of touch with majority of democratic Europe’, SCHOOLED on why that doesn’t mean jack or SQUAT

Nothing to see here! Greg Price highlights point-by-point the parts Joe Biden has played in Hunter Biden’s sleazy dealings and HOOBOY

‘Shameful and embarrassing’: As of 7:50 am D.C. time, Biden’s White House has said nothing about Shinzo Abe’s assassination (but Trump has); Updated