The Sunday shows were a chance for Rep. Liz Cheney, who got wiped out in Tuesday’s primary election in Wyoming, to keep attempting to sound the alarm about 1/6 and any Republican not on board with helping push the Democrat narratives about Trump and others:

Stephen L. Miller, aka @RedSteeze, had a reminder about Cheney’s selective memory when it comes to threats to the “constitutional order”:

Strange… it wasn’t a “threat to the constitutional order” then. And of course the “journalists” won’t say much:

All in all though, there’s one more thing to keep in mind about Liz Cheney’s motivations:

It’s worth considering that everything Cheney does from this point on (and even in the last few weeks) is an audition for a lib media outlet.

