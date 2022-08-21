The Sunday shows were a chance for Rep. Liz Cheney, who got wiped out in Tuesday’s primary election in Wyoming, to keep attempting to sound the alarm about 1/6 and any Republican not on board with helping push the Democrat narratives about Trump and others:

GOP Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz have “made themselves unfit for future office,” Rep. Liz Cheney tells @jonkarl. “Both of whom took steps that fundamentally threatened the constitutional order and structure in the aftermath of the last election.” https://t.co/GZnTSt8z8T pic.twitter.com/JACJ4G2PiL — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 21, 2022

Stephen L. Miller, aka @RedSteeze, had a reminder about Cheney’s selective memory when it comes to threats to the “constitutional order”:

Two of the ranking Democrats on the January 6th Committee, including her co-chair, objected to certify presidential electors. Raskin in 2016 and Thompson in 2005. https://t.co/Ku6ZzjYJPD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 21, 2022

Strange… it wasn’t a “threat to the constitutional order” then. And of course the “journalists” won’t say much:

I guess that one just slipped past @jonkarl also. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 21, 2022

ABC News’ Jon Karl missed the mark AGAIN? Shocker!

Thompson refused to certify Ohio under the excuse of voter fraud and suspected malfunction or manipulation of voting machines. Barbara Boxer also objected to Ohio certification, with Hillary Clinton's support. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 21, 2022

It’s perfectly fine when Democrats do it.

All in all though, there’s one more thing to keep in mind about Liz Cheney’s motivations:

Really missing the point here. MSNBC is going to give her LeBron level money. — The Saddest Horse (@saddesthorse) August 21, 2022

It’s worth considering that everything Cheney does from this point on (and even in the last few weeks) is an audition for a lib media outlet.

