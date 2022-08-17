A federal judge in Florida tomorrow will hold a hearing about former President Trump’s request to unseal the affidavit the DOJ/FBI used to justify a search of his home at Mar-a-Lago, and Merrick Garland’s Justice Department opposes the move for possible reasons we’ll get to in a second:

The Department of Justice is arguing against unsealing the document for fear it could compromise an “ongoing criminal investigation” involving national security, while Trump and his Republican allies are calling the unprecedented search a major instance of government overreach and demanding the justification be made public. Several media companies, meanwhile, have urged the document be disclosed because of the public’s “clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred in these circumstances.”

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has a good thread today that basically says the Biden DOJ doesn’t want the affidavit made public because they’re having a good time controlling the narrative through leaks to the media that’s more than happy to pass along what they’re being fed without question:

The latest leak suggests that the FBI acted on a subpoenaed security tape from outside the storage room at Mar-a-Lago. While the DOJ demands a total seal on the affidavit to protect the integrity of the investigation, these details continue to be selectively leaked… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 17, 2022

A little like how some in the media were told Trump’s passports weren’t confiscated during the raid when in fact they were (and then returned)?

…In the meantime, Attorney General Garland has not taken even modest measures to assure the public that this is not a politically motivated investigation.https://t.co/utpnIxLkW1 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 17, 2022

If anything Garland’s actions have had “politically motivated” written all over them.

…It is unlikely that the court will reject the DOJ demand for a continued seal. However, that offers little transparency while these confidential sources continue to frame the coverage through these leaks. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 17, 2022

… It is the leaking from the Justice Department that is fueling speculation. While Garland says that he is deeply concerned about people questioning the integrity of his Department, he has done little to quell such speculation or to address these concerns. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 17, 2022

That’s no doubt what the Biden DOJ wants — speculation. They know the media will be more than happy to oblige.

As long as the DOJ can keep the affidavit sealed they can leak self-serving lies as much as they want https://t.co/x1LQCSB1p3 — Liberty's Beacon (@LibertysBeacon1) August 17, 2022

That would appear to be the goal from the Biden DOJ end of things.

***

***

