George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley is leading another game of “real life or the Babylon Bee,” and these days it’s almost impossible to tell the difference. Here’s the latest entry:

Professors are objecting to identifying ancient human remains by biological gender because they cannot gauge how a person identified at that the time. Others are objecting to identifying race as a practice because it fuels white supremacy. https://t.co/z83gUhoeUv — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 18, 2022

You can’t make this stuff up:

The conservative site College Fix quotes various academics in challenging the identification of gender and notes the campaign of the Trans Doe Task Force to “explore ways in which current standards in forensic human identification do a disservice to people who do not clearly fit the gender binary.” University of Kansas Associate Professor Jennifer Raff argued in a paper, “Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas,” that there are “no neat divisions between physically or genetically ‘male’ or ‘female’ individuals.” Her best selling book has been featured on various news outlets like MSNBC.

[…]

However, Raff is not alone. Graduate students like Emma Palladino have objected that “the archaeologists who find your bones one day will assign you the same gender as you had at birth, so regardless of whether you transition, you can’t escape your assigned sex.” Professors Elizabeth DiGangi of Binghamton University and Jonathan Bethard of the University of South Florida have also challenged the use of racial classifications in a study, objecting that “[a]ncestry estimation contributes to white supremacy.”

Well, that’s certainly… something else.

Science: it was good while it lasted. https://t.co/8C5EEdBIeY — William J. Beck III (@DrHughAkston1) July 18, 2022

RIP “science.”

I genuinely don't understand how, as a writer, I am supposed to keep ahead of the kind of deranged thinking that real life is throwing up at the moment. I mean, give us a chance FFS! https://t.co/bVyZHeHdAM — Dougie Brimson 🎬 (@dougiebrimson) July 18, 2022

If archaeologists are unable to do their job out of fear of misgendering a 2,000 year old skeleton, imagine what kind of pressure doctors & therapists are under https://t.co/7tibIar7YF — Love Lockdown 🇺🇸 (@LoveLockdown100) July 18, 2022

I think many of us (myself included) shrugged this stuff off and laughed at it because we just assumed (hoped?) that these situations were outliers & that sanity would prevail. We're now seeing that this doesn't seem to be holding up. https://t.co/kEnzIGln4L — NYC Angry Mom (@angrybklynmom) July 18, 2022

Woke science is not only useless, but it’s also dangerous, and it erases history *as a feature,* making every day Day 1, and preventing us from learning from the past. We cannot co-exist with these Marxists. https://t.co/N3lNEt6kJI — Probably Mulder’s Intern’l House of Pandemicakes (@banishedprotein) July 18, 2022

