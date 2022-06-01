The verdicts were read this afternoon in the defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. What it boils down to is that Depp has been awarded over $10 million and Heard has been ordered to be paid $2 million:

Following a six week-long trial, a civil jury sided with Johnny Depp on Wednesday in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The judge read the jury’s findings on three claims made by Heard in a 2018 op-ed. As the jury’s verdict concluded, Depp proved all elements of defamation, Heard’s statements were about Depp, those statements were false and defamatory, and “clear and convincing” evidence proved Heard acted with “real and actual malice.” As a result, the jury found that Heard must pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages — but the judge lowered the punitive damages to just $350,000, per statute.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley spotted a third party that he counts among the losers in this case:

In recent months and years, the American Civil Liberties Union has been going out of its way to make its organization name as ironic as possible.

Turley continued:

