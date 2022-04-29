No matter how much Jen Psaki talks about how she can’t IMAGINE why Americans wouldn’t want some federal government agency to monitor, control, and even censor them to protect them from disinformation, it’s just not true. And no amount of spin or pretending this isn’t an attempt to continue controlling the narrative since Twitter won’t be doing it for them anymore changes that.

Jonathan Turley put together a fairly exceptional thread on this board and even spoke about Hillary Clinton’s attempts to use Europe as a means to silence Americans she disagrees with.

Take a gander:

Biden's new Disinformation Governance Board is a telling replacement for the corporate censorship system. https://t.co/enjVzUqirS Now Clinton is looking to the Europeans to censor social media while Biden is turning to a type of Ministry of Truth. https://t.co/oxcOiJes3U — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 28, 2022

A type of Ministry of Truth?

This looks exactly like one … except the crazy czar sings about disinformation on Twitter.

…The Disinformation Governance Board needs a catchy slogan. How about “The choice for mankind lies between freedom and happiness and for the great bulk of mankind, happiness is better.” or perhaps “We do not merely destroy our enemies; we change them.”

― George Orwell, 1984 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 28, 2022

Perfect.

…Homeland Security already has a public relations staff that answers questions as well as dozens of offices that release public information. Yet, Secretary Mayorkas wants an actual Disinformation Governance Board to put an imprimatur on what is truth and what is false. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 28, 2022

They want an actual board to control what people say, read, think, see, and ultimately believe.

Maybe even how they vote.

…The entrance of the Executive Branch into such supervision of facts would seem a matter for legislative debate on the use of public funds for such a purpose. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 28, 2022

You’d think.

…On final note, it may be impossible to come up with a more Orwellian title other than the Ministry of Truth. Whoever decided to combine Disinformation with Governance wins the 2022 Doublespeak award. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 28, 2022

The 2022 Ultimate BS Award works as well.

…Citizens can now chose between lies and truth under the watchful eye of the Biden Administration's Disinformation Governance Board. It is not clear what the consequences may be to those who run afoul of the DGB and the MSM, but one should chose wisely. https://t.co/g2KcT3vABC — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 28, 2022

This would be hilarious if it weren’t so damn terrifying.

Yup.

***

