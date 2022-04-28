As Twitchy readers know, not even a week after Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter, news broke of the Biden admin creating a ‘Disinformation Governance Board,‘ which sounds an awful lot like his own Ministry of Truth. As if we needed more proof that this administration seeks to control the narrative by any means possible.

Elon responded to this tweet about the so-called Ministry of Truth from Steven Crowder …

The government is creating a misinformation governance board. Who else did something like that? Oh I remember, the Nazi’s. And there’s some data showing some interesting things going on post-@elonmusk’s Twitter takeover! — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) April 28, 2022

With just one word.

Discomforting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Yeah.

The federal government’s desperation to keep Americans from having honest conversations with one another and sharing varying ideas, agendas and narratives is not only discomforting, but it’s also terrifying. In a country founded on a free people and their free discourse …

We’re not China, Sleepy Joe.

there's a whole lotta deletin' goin on pic.twitter.com/asA9MSkr0Q — Liars Never Win (@CowboyStomp) April 28, 2022

But they didn't need this under the previous owners? I guess they didn't as long as it is a one sided conversation. — Sqwerle (@Merle96072617) April 28, 2022

Odd, isn’t it? There were no magical boards of disinformation at the federal level before, only when a guy who wants to make sure every American has a chance to be heard on the Twitter public square is in charge.

Hope you put in the good fight, Elon. We are with you. — NylonicPariah (@pariah747) April 28, 2022

We hope he puts up a good fight as well.

Clear First Amendment violation — Jason Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) April 28, 2022

Let’s not pretend Obama’s third admin … sorry … Biden’s admin gives one single damn about the First Amendment.

I can wait. We really needed this. Politician's are the only group of people we can trust. I also think that it would be wise for this group of people to limit what can & can't be said on twitter or in any media outlet. Something like what RU is doing. — RadovanD (@radovandr) April 28, 2022

Maybe they are afraid the 80% will come up with a party that actually works for the people. — Cant think of a name (@AllPeaks1) April 28, 2022

Americans talking to Americans without being controlled by algorithms and ‘gatekeepers’ could be very difficult for politicians.

Yup.

Elon, you are great !! @elonmusk We love you !! — Astro_Jonas (@astronaut_jonas) April 28, 2022

The fact that this happened right after @elonmusk bought out Twitter shows that Twitter was used for the same purpose as the government's new "Ministry of Truth" #1984 — Ethan Reese (@e_reese7) April 28, 2022

But so predictable on their part ain't it😏 — ☆𝐉9☆ (@Jeanineshandle) April 28, 2022

That it is.

Damn predictable.

***

