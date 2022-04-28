Sam Stein made a huge mistake.

Or should we say YUGE mistake?

Seems our good, tolerant, loving, patient, understanding friends on the Left are seriously pissed off at him over this tweet and headline.

And whyyyy pray tell are they frothing at the mouths over this one?

It’s not Pfizer or even the suggestion that it was strange that she took the Pfizer pill.

No no … it’s because he called her Kamala.

*grab your corn*

YOU’RE GOING TO DO THIS TO EVERY POWERFUL WOMAN, AREN’T YOU?!

REEEEEE!

Oh, it gets better.

They called Hillary, Hillary but we’re not about to jump in and defend Sam. He has empowered this behavior, let him experience it firsthand. It’ll do him good.

Oh, and this is hilarious, George Conway did try to defend him with Hillary:

But yeah, that didn’t go over well either.

Yeah, George.

There is no excuse for a journalist disrespecting Kammy.

Sorry, Kamala.

Sorry, sorry, Kamala Harris.

Heh.

YEAH SAM!

The disrespect is telling.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is hilarious.

Shocker.

Yeah, Sam, enough said.

Stop disrespecting Kamala.

THERE it is.

Awww, so it’s bigotry now.

*still munching popcorn*

By the way …

Yikes, Sam.

He did try to defend himself:

But yeah, ain’t nobody got time for that, Sam.

***

