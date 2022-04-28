Sam Stein made a huge mistake.

Or should we say YUGE mistake?

Seems our good, tolerant, loving, patient, understanding friends on the Left are seriously pissed off at him over this tweet and headline.

A number of public health experts had the same question today: Why did Kamala take the Pfizer pill?https://t.co/kzwYcxGsdU via @Gardner_LM and @AlexThomp — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 28, 2022

And whyyyy pray tell are they frothing at the mouths over this one?

It’s not Pfizer or even the suggestion that it was strange that she took the Pfizer pill.

No no … it’s because he called her Kamala.

*grab your corn*

That would be Vice President Harris, but you made an obvious choice to disrespect her. And again, she is Vice President and protecting her shouldn’t be controversial. You’re going to do this to every powerful woman aren’t you, Sam? — Cynny (@Cynny) April 28, 2022

YOU’RE GOING TO DO THIS TO EVERY POWERFUL WOMAN, AREN’T YOU?!

REEEEEE!

Oh, it gets better.

How nice your outlet is on a first name basis with the sitting Vice President. Were you with Mike? — Karen Schwartz (@pithywidow) April 28, 2022

They called Hillary, Hillary but we’re not about to jump in and defend Sam. He has empowered this behavior, let him experience it firsthand. It’ll do him good.

Oh, and this is hilarious, George Conway did try to defend him with Hillary:

In his defense, we all have a propensity to call politicians and celebrities by whatever name or nickname they have that's most distinctive: e.g., Boris, Mitch, Kanye, Mitt, Bernie, W … and politicians understandably buy into that because it helps them …. pic.twitter.com/SZs0oSJS6S — George Conway🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) April 28, 2022

But yeah, that didn’t go over well either.

Jesus George. No. There us no defense for journalists disrespecting the VP by repeatedly refusing to refer to her as tbe VP, and acting as if they are on a familiar first name level.

Journalism Ethics 101. I can see how you might have an unfamiliarity with the whole ethics thing. — Liz Malone 🇺🇲🇺🇦🌻Slava Ukraini! (@Lizerenity) April 28, 2022

Yeah, George.

There is no excuse for a journalist disrespecting Kammy.

Sorry, Kamala.

Sorry, sorry, Kamala Harris.

Heh.

You mean Vice President Harris?!?! If we looked through your TL would we find where you called the former VP, Mike? — Shannon Angel (@73SNAngel) April 28, 2022

YEAH SAM!

At a minimum, journalism standards would have you call her by her last name: Harris. But you really should refer to her in the first reference as Vice President Harris, and never by only her first name. The disrespect is telling. — David Lytle (@davitydave) April 28, 2022

The disrespect is telling.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is hilarious.

Ha just wrote the same thing. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 28, 2022

Shocker.

Why do you feel it's necessary to keep disrespecting her and not putting respect on her name? Her name is Vice President Kamala Harris to you but you can call her Madam Vice President Harris too. Respect her and the position this black woman holds. Enough said. — Kandi🥰ThankULucifer❤😈#LuciFan😈 (@CherryBomb_Sol) April 28, 2022

Yeah, Sam, enough said.

Stop disrespecting Kamala.

Her title is Vice President Harris. Why can’t you show her the level of respect you showed Mike Pence? Is it because she’s a black woman? — Chris Chapman (@chapman_chipper) April 28, 2022

THERE it is.

Interesting how when President Obama was in office, you lot often called him Barack. Never wanted to put “President” when discussing him. Now you’re doing the same with Vice President Harris. It’s so difficult for bigots to hide their bigotry. — Lando Curlrissian (@elelcoolche) April 28, 2022

Awww, so it’s bigotry now.

*still munching popcorn*

Because she’s the Vice President, Sam. It's in the national interest to keep her as healthy as possible.

And BTW, it’s "Vice President Harris,” not “Kamala." — David Badash (@davidbadash) April 28, 2022

By the way …

Is there any other world leader you address simply by their first name in headlines? I can’t seem to find any other examples — Alexandra🍸 (@nycbubbles) April 28, 2022

She's the Vice President of the United States, bright eyes. — JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) April 28, 2022

Kamala? You're supposed to be a journalist.

She"s Vice President Harris… — Stephanie (@sweetsmithie01) April 28, 2022

Yikes, Sam.

He did try to defend himself:

from the same newsletter as last nightshttps://t.co/ZtxlKQVXBE — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 28, 2022

But yeah, ain’t nobody got time for that, Sam.

***

Related:

‘Stroke? Drunk? YOU decide’: Nancy Pelosi nearly takes flight waving arms around babbling about Republicans and hats (no, really, watch)

‘Ministry of TRUTH, anyone?! Biden admin’s reaction to Elon Musk pushing for free speech on Twitter says SO much about this crap admin

‘Bullsh*t on STEROIDS’: Valerie Bertinelli calling Kassy Dillon SELFISH for not wanting taxpayers footing the bill for student loans BACKFIRES

Recommended Twitchy Video