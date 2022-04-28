You have to wonder why any president would take such an interest in a private company like Twitter being sold to someone who has said he is a free speech absolutist. Honestly, President Biden should applaud the idea of Americans having a true public square on Twitter and being able to share their ideas, narratives, agendas, etc. in a free and FAIR way.

Ok, so we couldn’t say that with a straight face.

We know damn well why the Biden admin does not want Elon running Twitter; notice we said his admin, we’re pretty sure Biden doesn’t know what Twitter is and likely thinks Elon Musk is a man’s cologne. Otherwise, why would they have formed a ‘misinformation governance board’ that sounds a lot like a ‘Ministry of Truth’ to this editor.

Scary times, folks.

From DHS themselves:

While the conditions underlying the heightened threat landscape have not significantly changed over the last year, the convergence of the following factors has increased the volatility, unpredictability, and complexity of the threat environment: (1) the proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions;

Maybe it’s just us but one of the best things about being an American is having the ability to QUESTION YOUR GOVERMENT.

Our founding fathers would never stop throwing up.

And speaking of throwing up:

Could she be any more condescending?

Painful.

Dude, seriously.

Feels like Joe is looking to China for a little more guidance than we’d like. Before we know it, we’re going to see blue-check reporters with a little tagline that says, ‘USA State-Sponsored Media.’

Almost as if Biden has literally formed a ‘Ministry of Truth’.

