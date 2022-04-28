You have to wonder why any president would take such an interest in a private company like Twitter being sold to someone who has said he is a free speech absolutist. Honestly, President Biden should applaud the idea of Americans having a true public square on Twitter and being able to share their ideas, narratives, agendas, etc. in a free and FAIR way.

Ok, so we couldn’t say that with a straight face.

We know damn well why the Biden admin does not want Elon running Twitter; notice we said his admin, we’re pretty sure Biden doesn’t know what Twitter is and likely thinks Elon Musk is a man’s cologne. Otherwise, why would they have formed a ‘misinformation governance board’ that sounds a lot like a ‘Ministry of Truth’ to this editor.

The government is creating a misinformation governance board. Who else did something like that? Oh I remember, the Nazi’s. And there’s some data showing some interesting things going on post-@elonmusk’s Twitter takeover! — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) April 28, 2022

Scary times, folks.

The Biden administration considers mistrust of government, and any speech they arbitrarily define as "disinformation" to constitute a terrorism threat to the U.S. Homeland. And now Biden is setting up a "Ministry of Truth" to criminalize dissent.https://t.co/4EXyt3tm0k — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) April 28, 2022

From DHS themselves:

While the conditions underlying the heightened threat landscape have not significantly changed over the last year, the convergence of the following factors has increased the volatility, unpredictability, and complexity of the threat environment: (1) the proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions;

Maybe it’s just us but one of the best things about being an American is having the ability to QUESTION YOUR GOVERMENT.

Our founding fathers would never stop throwing up.

And speaking of throwing up:

You may have seen the term "color revolution" floating around social media the past few days. Let's talk about what they are and why the US isn't a candidate for one ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dUIOrfg4Lv — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) September 18, 2020

Could she be any more condescending?

Painful.

I knew we were going to have a Ministry of Truth, but holy sh*t they put it under DHS. This is bad, boyos https://t.co/vA8CqeaV0h — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 27, 2022

I know the “1984” references are a little stale but the government creating an actual Ministry of Truth is a little too on the nose for me. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 28, 2022

Dude, seriously.

Bad news for the administration: The U.S. economy is contracting Good news: Joe Biden spent even more of your money setting up a Ministry of Truth that will prevent you from complaining about the shrinking economy — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 28, 2022

Feels like Joe is looking to China for a little more guidance than we’d like. Before we know it, we’re going to see blue-check reporters with a little tagline that says, ‘USA State-Sponsored Media.’

The government is so afraid of Elon Musk owning Twitter that they literally created a real life Ministry of Truth less than a week after he bought it — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 28, 2022

If you do not find the Biden Admin Department of Homeland Security creating a 'Disinformation Governance Board' (Ministry of Truth) dedicated to 'countering misinformation' a VERY scary thought, I submit that you have not read enough History or enough Dystopian Fiction. 🙂 — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) April 28, 2022

Biden’s “Disinformation Governance Board” is a real-world Ministry of Truth. A conservative movement that doesn’t fight this with everything it has isn’t worthy of the name. Or the name American. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 28, 2022

Pretty crazy that Ministry of Truth is trending because the Biden administration actually created a Ministry of Truth. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 28, 2022

Almost as if Biden has literally formed a ‘Ministry of Truth’.

