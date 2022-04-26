All day today, and most of yesterday, the Left has been losing its ever-loving mind FREAKING OUT about Elon Musk allowing free speech on Twitter. Apparently, if certain people are allowed to have a voice on the tech platform it will be the end of our democracy, people will start kicking puppies and starving orphans … dogs and cats, living together, MASS HYSTERIA.

It’s definitely been more than entertaining and given us PLENTY of Twitchy fodder.

Elon Musk himself responded to the ridiculous meltdowns:

The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Elon’s got their number … and they can’t stand it.

He continued:

By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Bingo.

We’re guessing he saw Shaun King melting down and screeching about how Elon will allow bad people to attack Jews or something on Twitter. This isn’t complicated or nefarious, it’s very simple.

And yes, it levels the playing field and really, that’s what they fear the most.

Thank you for fighting for free speech. One person can make a difference. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 26, 2022

Seriously.

Twitter is already different. Granted, they still refuse to verify this editor (PROBLEMATIC) but we’re getting there. Sara Gonzales said a bunch of stuff that would have gotten her totally nuked not even a week ago, and she’s still standing.

Blue checks coping with free speech being allowed back on Twitter pic.twitter.com/T0b9g6rcbu — ⓘ FACT CHECKER (@ElijahSchaffer) April 26, 2022

It has been very telling.

They simply can’t deal with the idea that people may disagree with them.

Imagine being so mad that an African-American dude just wants to let people speak their mind. — Lavern Spicer🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) April 26, 2022

If their ideas are so great, why are they so worried about being challenged? — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 26, 2022

Free speech is no longer a virus on twitter. Thank you Mr. @elonmusk. 🇺🇸 — Scherie Murray (@ScherieMurray) April 26, 2022

They fear their false narrative being blown by opposing factual viewpoints. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 26, 2022

They created a bubble. You popped it. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 26, 2022

Bingo.

***

Related:

Just INSANE: Amazon leaders hold ‘session’ for employees dealing with ‘trauma’ over Matt Walsh’s best seller, ‘Johnny the Walrus’ (watch)

‘Men DON’T have periods’: Sara Gonzales tweets EVERYTHING (and then some) Twitter has suspended Conservatives for saying before and it’s GLORIOUS

‘Those days are OVER’: Tammy Bruce NAILS it in kick-a*s thread about why Leftists are REALLY going crazy over Musk’s Twitter takeover

Recommended Twitchy Video