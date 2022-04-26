Tammy Bruce was able to see through all of the hysteria on the Left and come up with a pretty awesome thread about what the Left is REALLY freaking out about. And it’s not that they might have to see some mean tweets from the frog people again …

No no, it’s something much bigger than that.

The Left is afraid of losing control because once more ideas, more agendas, and more narratives are out and about on the Twittersphere no longer being throttled by the Twitter gate-keepers, it’s going to be much harder to control how people think, feel, and ultimately, vote.

Tammy said it far better of course:

‘They are freaking out over not being able to stop information and control communication.’

BOOM.

See? We told you she said it better.

Keep going.

Trending

The cancer of wokism.

It certainly is feeling like the tide is finally turning … that people are waking up.

This is bad news for Democrats in November but we digress.

This. So much this. ^

Those days are OVER. YAAAAS.

What Tammy said.

All of it.

This editor is absolutely a Happy Warrior.

#WeMissYouAndrewBreitbart #HappyWarrior

***

Related:

And we thought TRUMP broke her … YIKES! Cheri Jacobus’ timeline a PLETHORA of paranoia and batsh*t after Musk buys Twitter

Annnd he’s BACK! Shaun King returns to Twitter insisting he DID NOT delete and erupts into COMPLETE meltdown screeching about Jews

Ari Melber literally describes EXACTLY what Twitter did to Trump and the Right ranting about Elon Musk ‘upending U.S. politics’ and YES it’s real (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon MuskequityfairnessLeftmediaTammy Brucetwitter

Recommended Twitchy Video