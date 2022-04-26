Tammy Bruce was able to see through all of the hysteria on the Left and come up with a pretty awesome thread about what the Left is REALLY freaking out about. And it’s not that they might have to see some mean tweets from the frog people again …

No no, it’s something much bigger than that.

The Left is afraid of losing control because once more ideas, more agendas, and more narratives are out and about on the Twittersphere no longer being throttled by the Twitter gate-keepers, it’s going to be much harder to control how people think, feel, and ultimately, vote.

Tammy said it far better of course:

The leftists going crazy over Musk’s takeover of Twitter are not concerned about having to see things they don’t like. They are freaking out over not being able to stop information and control the communication. 1/ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) April 25, 2022

‘They are freaking out over not being able to stop information and control communication.’

BOOM.

See? We told you she said it better.

Keep going.

Twitter has been an assignment desk for legacy media and their quashing of the Hunter Biden story gave every other outlet “permission” to do so. Those days are over. The suspending of the New York Post sent another message that other media outlets had better conform. 2/ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) April 25, 2022

But this event is not a one-off. We have reached the cliff of leftist overreach, abuse, and even violence in the name of equity and fairness. When they started going after children Americans across the board woke up to the cancer of wokism. 3/ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) April 25, 2022

The cancer of wokism.

It certainly is feeling like the tide is finally turning … that people are waking up.

This is bad news for Democrats in November but we digress.

Certainly the government’s obscene overreach in dealing with COVID, causing more death and destruction, has brightened the light on our situation. None of what politicians did made any positive difference and instead destroyed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. 4/ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) April 25, 2022

This. So much this. ^

They continue to keep children’s faces masked, and are desperate to maintain the fear and misery of a pandemic because it gives them free rein & another excuse to change election protocols. Those days are also over. 5/ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) April 25, 2022

Those days are OVER. YAAAAS.

The cataclysm of the midterm election must be clear & undeniable. It will not be the end as we’ve seen the rotten soul of the people who make decisions in this govt at every level but will be our statement of a new beginning… 6/ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) April 25, 2022

Designed by us. Musk was inspired to act on Twitter’s censorship. Let this be an inspirational act for the rest of us. This is when being a Happy Warrior can inform everything we do 🇺🇸❤️ 7/7 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) April 25, 2022

What Tammy said.

All of it.

This editor is absolutely a Happy Warrior.

#WeMissYouAndrewBreitbart #HappyWarrior

***

