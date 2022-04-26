To be completely transparent with you guys, there is SO MUCH insanity on Cheri Jacobus’ timeline that we’re not entirely sure where to start. To be fair, it was THIS tweet that brought her special brand of batsh*t to our attention this morning …

But when we started looking through her tweets to find this particular tweet (Twitter not allowing people to deactivate, really?!), we found a plethora of pathetic.

And we thought Trump broke her.

Elon actually tweeted about this when another blue check accused him of not doing anything worthwhile.

All they need to do is Google …

Oh, and we did eventually find the crazy tweet.

IT’S ALL A PLOT BY EVIL ELON MUSK TO MAKE YOU STAY ON TWITTER. FACEBOOK SAYS SO. REEEEEEE.

Not to worry though, apparently, she’s super-proud to have blocked him.

And we’re sure he’s devastated that he won’t be able to view your insightful tweets, Cheri.

LOL

She’s really on a roll this morning you guys.

And there’s the Hitler reference with Fox News.

Ok, maybe Trump started to break her and the Elon Musk buying Twitter thing finished the job?

Good gravy.

SOUTH AFRICANS ARE OUT TO GET US ALL.

Wait, what?!

Yes, everyone who agrees with and supports Elon is a bot.

Someone should probably tell Jack Dorsey.

And now she’s attacking wealthy men to trash Elon.

Alrighty then.

The guy just bought the company, Cheri.

Someone, please ask Cheri if the Musk and Trump bots are in the room with her right now.

***

