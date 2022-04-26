To be completely transparent with you guys, there is SO MUCH insanity on Cheri Jacobus’ timeline that we’re not entirely sure where to start. To be fair, it was THIS tweet that brought her special brand of batsh*t to our attention this morning …

But when we started looking through her tweets to find this particular tweet (Twitter not allowing people to deactivate, really?!), we found a plethora of pathetic.

And we thought Trump broke her.

Elon Musk doesn't invent squat. He merely steps all over others to take over something someone else built — and then he ruins it. Also — he's a white supremacist. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 25, 2022

Elon actually tweeted about this when another blue check accused him of not doing anything worthwhile.

All they need to do is Google …

Oh, and we did eventually find the crazy tweet.

I’m hearing on Facebook how some tried to delete their twitter account and we’re not allowed to. That backs up what we heard here on twitter tonight. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 26, 2022

IT’S ALL A PLOT BY EVIL ELON MUSK TO MAKE YOU STAY ON TWITTER. FACEBOOK SAYS SO. REEEEEEE.

Not to worry though, apparently, she’s super-proud to have blocked him.

And we’re sure he’s devastated that he won’t be able to view your insightful tweets, Cheri.

LOL

She’s really on a roll this morning you guys.

MAGA relative defends FOX addiction — Special Report — by noting it's the "most popular" news show. Lots of people made Hitler "popular" at one time, too. Half of our country once fought for the "right" to enslave human beings for their own enrichment. It was really "popular". — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 26, 2022

And there’s the Hitler reference with Fox News.

Ok, maybe Trump started to break her and the Elon Musk buying Twitter thing finished the job?

Good gravy.

The power Australian Rupert Murdoch & South African Elon Musk have over America is frightening. How did we let this happen? I found out the hard way when standing up to Trump and his thugs starting in 2015 that everyone has their price — even those who say they're on our side. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 26, 2022

SOUTH AFRICANS ARE OUT TO GET US ALL.

Wait, what?!

Don't believe for a minute Elon Musk will get rid of bots and trolls and ensure each account has a human behind it — one account per person. He'll do the opposite to score advertising dollars based on false, inflated user numbers. That he has a huge personal bot army is telling. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 26, 2022

Yes, everyone who agrees with and supports Elon is a bot.

Someone should probably tell Jack Dorsey.

Given how most wealthy men got their wealth by lying, cheating, stepping over others (not all, but most) tweeting your support and respect for Musk, Murdoch and the like because they are vulture capitalists or worse, is a take you may wish to re-think. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 26, 2022

And now she’s attacking wealthy men to trash Elon.

Alrighty then.

@elonmusk could not pass the basic background check to serve on @twitter's board of directors. Take note of those who support and defend him (not his bots and trolls, but actual people) even in light of this. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 26, 2022

The guy just bought the company, Cheri.

When the musk bots attack — do what it takes to shut them out. I believe engaging them is more harmful than engaging Trump bots. While the Venn diagram of actual Musk and Trump supporters is damn near close to a circle, the Musk bot and trolls are more nefarious. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 26, 2022

Someone, please ask Cheri if the Musk and Trump bots are in the room with her right now.

***

Related:

Annnd he’s BACK! Shaun King returns to Twitter insisting he DID NOT delete and erupts into COMPLETE meltdown screeching about Jews

Ari Melber literally describes EXACTLY what Twitter did to Trump and the Right ranting about Elon Musk ‘upending U.S. politics’ and YES it’s real (watch)

BYE FELICIA: White dude Shaun King deletes Twitter account after accusing Elon Musk of buying Twitter for ‘white power’ and LOL

Recommended Twitchy Video