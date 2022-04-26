Ari, dude, WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN?!

You guys won’t believe this is real, or you’ll think to yourselves this HAS TO BE sarcasm or satire … but no, it’s legit.

Ari Melber really and truly thinks he’s being original with this rant about Elon Musk ‘upending U.S. politics.’

Seriously, you’ve gotta watch this, it’s bananas (note, we typically screenshot tweets with the f-bomb in them BUT since the video is in the tweet, we did not this time):

Lmfao no fucking way.

pic.twitter.com/9uWL5zdEyj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 26, 2022

He just literally and exactly described EVERYTHING Twitter did to Trump and his supporters over the past four years. DUDE, they blocked the Hunter Biden story to protect Joe! That he went live with this diatribe without a smidge of irony tells us all exactly how cocky and completely out of touch with reality all of these people really are.

No words.

Hey, @AriMelber, serious question: I've been looking for a new rock to live under and was wondering which one you use. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 26, 2022

Right?!

This has to be satire, right? RIGHT??? — Landon Mion (@landon_mion) April 26, 2022

Same exact reaction when we saw it.

Hell, we looked for him posting, ‘PSYCH, just mocking you guys,’ or something somewhere … nada.

Nope. It was real. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 26, 2022

Does he mean like Twitter has been doing to conservatives for years? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) April 26, 2022

My God, who would think up something so diabolical? — Tommy Victory (@TommyVictoryNY) April 26, 2022

Holy hell. Tag that guy. He really needs to see thishttps://t.co/o10n5DapoE — Foxborough Chuck (@FoxboroughChuck) April 26, 2022

EVEN NPR GETS IT.

Ari.

Dude.

MSNBC gonna MSNBC. I wasn’t aware this was still a channel you can get on cable. — Seattle_FTW 🇺🇸 (@Seattle_RT) April 26, 2022

Reality check 1-2, check check 1-2 — Jason Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) April 26, 2022

So exactly what happened for the last election. Got it — Nick Strub (@strubn) April 26, 2022

Exactly.

***

