Ari, dude, WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN?!

You guys won’t believe this is real, or you’ll think to yourselves this HAS TO BE sarcasm or satire … but no, it’s legit.

Ari Melber really and truly thinks he’s being original with this rant about Elon Musk ‘upending U.S. politics.’

Seriously, you’ve gotta watch this, it’s bananas (note, we typically screenshot tweets with the f-bomb in them BUT since the video is in the tweet, we did not this time):

He just literally and exactly described EVERYTHING Twitter did to Trump and his supporters over the past four years. DUDE, they blocked the Hunter Biden story to protect Joe! That he went live with this diatribe without a smidge of irony tells us all exactly how cocky and completely out of touch with reality all of these people really are.

No words.

Right?!

Same exact reaction when we saw it.

Hell, we looked for him posting, ‘PSYCH, just mocking you guys,’ or something somewhere … nada.

EVEN NPR GETS IT.

Ari.

Dude.

Exactly.

***

