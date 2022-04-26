Shaun King has deleted his Twitter account.

Much brave, so stunning.

That’ll show Elon, Shaun. Yeah! LOL

Shaun King just deleted his twitter account pic.twitter.com/OuvnLf9FpI — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 26, 2022

What a truly selfless act to show his dedication to fighting against white power.

Or something.

Who knows, he may have been ridiculed so much for claiming Elon bought Twitter for white power that he deleted his account. Or maybe he got fussy by the endless tweets from people reminding him, he’s white.

Odds are he’ll be back in a few days claiming ‘the fight is too important to give up’ and he’ll make some big deal about RESISTING.

White people out there deleting their Twitter accounts because of Elon Musk… https://t.co/oVlcgmoq1C — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 26, 2022

It’s true.

Shaun King hates Elon Musk because Elon is something that Shaun will never be: African-American. 😂🤣😂 — Zeek Arkham, Kingslayer (@ZeekArkham) April 25, 2022

Ouch.

The follow-up from Zeek though *chef’s kiss*:

Damn, Shaun… I was just playing. Fine, you can be African-American, too. No, really… we’re gonna get you some Soul-Glo and everything. P.S. I’m gonna call myself “Kingslayer” for awhile. Let me have it. pic.twitter.com/EuAjIJQiqL — Zeek Arkham, Kingslayer (@ZeekArkham) April 26, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!

People don’t seem to be all that torn up about Shaun leaving:

Elon has already decreased the number of scammers raising money on this app and keeping it for themselves on this app. Nice work. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 26, 2022

He’ll come crawling back in a couple days — Jeff Felt (@TheFeltyPerro) April 26, 2022

100% all staged — Chase Graves (@TheChaseG) April 26, 2022

We think so too.

Suppose we shall see.

***

