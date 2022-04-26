Shaun King has deleted his Twitter account.

Much brave, so stunning.

That’ll show Elon, Shaun. Yeah! LOL

What a truly selfless act to show his dedication to fighting against white power.

Or something.

Who knows, he may have been ridiculed so much for claiming Elon bought Twitter for white power that he deleted his account. Or maybe he got fussy by the endless tweets from people reminding him, he’s white.

Odds are he’ll be back in a few days claiming ‘the fight is too important to give up’ and he’ll make some big deal about RESISTING.

It’s true.

Ouch.

The follow-up from Zeek though *chef’s kiss*:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!

People don’t seem to be all that torn up about Shaun leaving:

We think so too.

Suppose we shall see.

***

Tags: Elon MuskShaun Kingtwitter

