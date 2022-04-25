We knew from the various reports we were seeing earlier in the day (and the absolute meltdown coming from corporate media and the Left) the final purchase was likely coming today, but to see it in real-time, knowing that free speech will FINALLY be making its way to Twitter after a long long long (did we mention long) time coming on the tech giant is pretty damn awesome.

And we get to write these words …

Elon Musk officially owns Twitter.

IT’S ALL HAPPENING.

CONFIRMED: Twitter has officially been sold to Elon Musk for $44 billion. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) April 25, 2022

Guess the Twitter Board decided not to choke down that poison pill after all.

Call us crazy but making a sh*tload of money versus losing a sh*tload of money seems like a better idea.

Not that we’re experts on this stuff or anything.

BREAKING: Twitter’s board has accepted an offer from Elon Musk to buy the social media company and take it private, the company confirmed https://t.co/zy0jGUaBvc — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2022

From CNBC:

Twitter’s board accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social media company and take it private, the company confirmed.

The announcement ends a weeks-long saga Musk kicked off when he offered to buy the company at $54.20 per share, his “best and final.”

Twitter’s board sought to fend off a hostile takeover by adopting a so-called poison pill.

So, this means Twitter will likely be a hot dumpster of screaming, gnashing of teeth, frothing of the mouths, crying, weeping, and threats of leaving for the next few days …

This is gonna be fun.

