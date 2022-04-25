Oh, good, Shaun King is still spouting off stupid crap. We’d almost forgotten he existed.

Hey man, if part of your job relied on the stupidity of others you’d be glad to see them spouting this level of stupidity as well. And c’mon, it’s not like anyone really responded to Shaun’s strange little thread with overwhelming agreement and support.

Look at this:

At its root, @ElonMusk wanting to purchase Twitter is not about left vs right. It’s about white power. The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist. He’s upset that Twitter won’t allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That’s his definition of free speech. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 25, 2022

Imagine how absolutely warped you have to be to believe the only people being silenced on Twitter are white nationalists. Ok, so it is Shaun King we’re talking about and nobody has ever accused him of being the brightest crayon in the box but HOLY COW this is dumb.

He wrote a thread on it.

Elon Musk has openly called himself a “free speech absolutist” and said that he wants to create a space where anything can be said about anyone. That’s why white nationalists are giddy today. Here on Twitter and other platforms that I track daily. It’s dangerous. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 25, 2022

This editor is not a white nationalist.

At all.

This editor is giddy about the idea of a level playing field when it comes to ideas.

But hey, whatever Shaun needs to tell himself so he can feel justified in the silencing of people he disagrees with.

And listen, I don’t even like the Democratic Party. So for me, this isn’t about left vs right. Not at all. It’s about how the richest man in the world, a son of Apartheid, raised by a white nationalist, wants to be sure his speech, and that of other white men, isn’t censored. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 25, 2022

Isn’t Shaun a white guy? Wasn’t that the basis of why so many people really hate him?

We’ve lost track of this particular crazy.

Bro what drugs are you taking I want the same stuff — F (@homsickalien3) April 25, 2022

Seriously.

Imagine tweeting and then retweeting this. pic.twitter.com/M1FRUwFdTR — Craig Steger (@craig_steger) April 25, 2022

This from Professor Carter is surprising and something many people seem to forget:

@Twitter suppresses black voices & you know that. The black people it amplifies are those agreeing with a white male agenda—it just happens to be white males on the left who reward black faces that agree to “front” their goals. Free speech is essential to black freedom. — W. Burlette Carter (@ProfWBCarter) April 25, 2022

It just happens to be white males on the Left who reward black faces that agree to ‘front’ their goals.

Damn.

She continued:

The day anyone accepted that mere “speech” was black people’s biggest problem is the day they sold black lives down the river in exchange for personal bennies. — W. Burlette Carter (@ProfWBCarter) April 25, 2022

This ^^^

Stop it, do you even bother putting any thought into these tweets, or just slap the “white nationalist” label on it and hope it sticks. There are plenty of other arguments you can make about Musk buying Twitter (anti-union, avoiding income taxes, etc). Rascism card is too easy! — Justin Cuevas (@jay_cuevas34) April 25, 2022

Thinking is really hard for people like Shaun.

And accepting people think differently from him is even harder.

I'd be more inclined to take you seriously if you weren't the racial equivalent of a drag queen. https://t.co/NTq2cyzGxQ — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) April 25, 2022

Annnd we’re dead.

***

