If you’re wondering why RIP Twitter is trending worldwide this morning …

BREAKING: Twitter set to accept Elon Musk's 'best and final' offerhttps://t.co/nFpanfV86o — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 25, 2022

It’s all happening.

From Reuters:

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk for around $43 billion in cash, the price the chief executive of Tesla Inc. has called his “best and final” offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said. Twitter may announce the $54.20-per-share deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said. It is always possible that the deal collapses at the last minute, the sources added. Musk, the world’s richest person according to a tally by Forbes, is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity and Tesla is not involved in the deal.

An unbiased Twitter. Wow. We’re not sure we know how to adequately respond to that.

Oh, wait, yes we do.

YAAAAAAAAAAS! IT’S ABOUT FREAKIN’ TIME.

And as such, the people who have always benefitted from the obvious and blatant bias are losing their ever-loving MINDS about all people being able to tweet freely and openly. Many are threatening to leave Twitter, which we all know won’t happen because it’s far more fun for them to sit around and b*tch about it.

"I'M LEAVING TWITTER IF MUSK BUYS IT!!" "I'M LEAVING THE COUNTRY IF A REPUBLICAN WINS PREZ!!" Same people, same energy. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 25, 2022

Look at this insanity:

RIP Twitter Corporate Greed wins again! — AZScorpion_Tail (@AZScorpion_Tail) April 25, 2022

Because Hitler wanted people to be freer to speak their minds.

Totally.

Twitter is set to accept Elon Musk's offer. Please @Twitter, NO. This is HORRIBLE news to those who have loved Twitter. #Twitter #ElonMuskTwitter — SUSAN BRANCH (@dearsusanbranch) April 25, 2022

Horrible news for people who have never had to deal with thinking for themselves.

Fixed it for her.

Reuters says Twitter is poised to accept Elon Musk's Twitter offer at 54.20 per share in cash. This is bad for democracy and bad for freedom of speech. Read why in my latest Narativ – 72-hour Patreon lock in-effect. https://t.co/9VfJGQgC5r https://t.co/GNszJNpNJN — Zev Shalev (@ZevShalev) April 25, 2022

Free speech is bad for Democracy? Really?

Chudsosphere "celebrating"(I guess?) that RIP Twitter is supposedly trending because its full of lefties crying when its actually like 99.9% chuds saying its full of crying lefties, yet I haven't seen even a single "left" account in it that's not saying how its nothing but chuds. — 🌹 Mirvana Sparks 🌽 BLM 1312 (@MirvanaDDR) April 25, 2022

Classy as ever.

RIP Twitter Would be absolutely hilarious if Musk kept Trump banned from twitter. The sight of right wingers Maga types who be rushing to get off their knees. It would be quite a sight. — Jermaine (@TheJermaineM) April 25, 2022

Twitter is about to face the same fate as Truth Social #RIPTwitter — Paul Freid (@PaulFreid5) April 25, 2022

Well RIP Twitter I suppose. https://t.co/T29rPWK0Rj — Milla 🥺🥺💜💜 (@gamergalmilla) April 25, 2022

#RIPTwitter because a clownish billionaire will make the site that can't generate profit and has been a toxic sewer for years worse? — . (@t4rdi5_) April 25, 2022

Clownish billionaire.

Wow, they’re so mad.

HA HA HA HA HA

Jack shoulda kept Twitter. Rip. — Brit (@bigbritsblazed) April 25, 2022

Who wants to tell them Dorsey supported Elon buying Twitter?

Fellas, yall know elon musk is a bad person right?#RIPTwitter — Violet, Queen of the Toasters (@ToasterQueen2) April 25, 2022

RIP Twitter is trending which tells you all you need to know what people think of Elon Musk. — Rodrigo Perez (@YrOnlyHope) April 25, 2022

No, it tells us everything we need to know about the people who can’t accept others may disagree with them.

But you do you, boo.

***

Related:

Much stunning, so BRAVE: Taylor Lorenz tells CNN potato Brian Stelter she doxed Libs Of Tik Tok because she ‘COULD’VE been a foreign actor’

Twitter better HOPE Elon Musk’s tweet about ‘barbarians’ is not FORESHADOWING because if it IS sh*it is about to get real

SOOO MAD: Kevin Sorbo mocks TF out of both CNN+ and pronoun NAGS in one perfectly hilarious tweet and they just can’t DEA

Recommended Twitchy Video