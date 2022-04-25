If you’re wondering why RIP Twitter is trending worldwide this morning …

It’s all happening.

From Reuters:

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk for around $43 billion in cash, the price the chief executive of Tesla Inc. has called his “best and final” offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said.

Twitter may announce the $54.20-per-share deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said. It is always possible that the deal collapses at the last minute, the sources added.

Musk, the world’s richest person according to a tally by Forbes, is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity and Tesla is not involved in the deal.

An unbiased Twitter. Wow. We’re not sure we know how to adequately respond to that.

Oh, wait, yes we do.

YAAAAAAAAAAS! IT’S ABOUT FREAKIN’ TIME.

And as such, the people who have always benefitted from the obvious and blatant bias are losing their ever-loving MINDS about all people being able to tweet freely and openly. Many are threatening to leave Twitter, which we all know won’t happen because it’s far more fun for them to sit around and b*tch about it.

Look at this insanity:

Trending

Because Hitler wanted people to be freer to speak their minds.

Totally.

Horrible news for people who have never had to deal with thinking for themselves.

Fixed it for her.

Free speech is bad for Democracy? Really?

Classy as ever.

Clownish billionaire.

Wow, they’re so mad.

HA HA HA HA HA

Who wants to tell them Dorsey supported Elon buying Twitter?

No, it tells us everything we need to know about the people who can’t accept others may disagree with them.

But you do you, boo.

***

