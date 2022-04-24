Kevin Sorbo made a joke that hit both CNN+ and the pronoun horde from Hell … hey man, it’s not every day we see someone enrage so many people with such a simple tweet. We’d give out a Twitchy ribbon or something if Kevin would actually care about it.

Just know we’ve awarded Kevin for this one:

If CNN+ had pronouns they’d be was/were. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) April 23, 2022

Too/funny.

And ouch.

So much ouch.

We’re not sure who that hit harder … ok, we think it hit CNN+ harder but it was the pronoun people who lost their damn minds over his tweet. THOSE AREN’T EVEN PRONOUNS YOU BIG MEANIE AND STUPID HEAD, REEEEEEE!

Heh.

Wow😂 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 24, 2022

Seriously, people lost their damn minds over his tweet.

Those are verbs. Sure, keep banning books — Joanne Collyer,RN (@Ethan727Joanne) April 23, 2022

Gosh, he/she/it sure showed Kevin Sorbo! Look at us being all sensitive and stuff to his/her/their pronoun.

None of them have any sense of humor … and they prove it time and time again.

And the only people trying to ban books are Democrats in CA. They seem to forget that.

If Kevin Sorbo had a career he would be an extra. — Papi B Dubs, (music/events) (@Papi_B_Dubs) April 23, 2022

They’re super original, we know.

But those aren’t even pronouns… pic.twitter.com/CiolfoElHo — The Danny Thomas Show (@DMacdha) April 23, 2022

Are you sure they’re not? C’MON KAREN, EDUCATE US ALL.

Those are verbs, genius — UtesBy5! 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 (@TazioNuvolari37) April 23, 2022

They really don’t get that this was a joke.

That, or they’re so angry they can’t deal with the joke.

Either way, everyone should go point and laugh at them with us.

Hey. Uh. Those are verbs. — Kolbe-Wan Kenobi is on Parental Leave 🍼 (@kolbepayne) April 23, 2022

Seems Kevin has annoyed every single Karen on Twitter with this tweet. Probably just a coincidence they’re the same people who demand you pay attention to pronouns.

Maybe they should just cope.

***

