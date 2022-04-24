Imagine working for Obama and thinking you have ANY business lecturing ANYONE ELSE about regulating private life. LOL

We get it, like his former boss, Jon Favreau’s self-awareness is severely lacking. Case in point:

Today’s Republican Party, which is by no means conservative, wants the state to regulate many aspects of our private lives: our political beliefs, what we read, who we marry, when we have families They’re not anti-government, they’re anti-governments that aren’t run by them. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 23, 2022

It’s interesting how so many people on the Left are either really dense and missing the point here entirely OR they’re being deliberately obtuse to argue something that isn’t even really happening so they can paint Republicans as the bad guys leading up to the midterms.

And by interesting, we mean lame, pathetic, shady AF, and absolutely pathetic.

Jon does know who his boss was, right?

Favreau was part of a presidential admin that sued nuns to make them pay for abortion drugs, where the IRS harassed political opponents, and killed American citizens without a trial. I could go on. You're in no position to lecture others here about your commitment to freedom. https://t.co/0rta8GWV6X — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 23, 2022

Commitment to freedom.

Like Obama, Jon wouldn’t know freedom if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

But it was OK when Democrats did it, wasn't it? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) April 24, 2022

LOL you’re just mad they’re taking your playbook — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) April 23, 2022

Weird way to spell Democrats. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) April 23, 2022

Your self awareness level is zero. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 23, 2022

Little Sisters of the Poor, Masterpeice Cale Shop, and Memories Pizza would like to have a chat with you and your old boss @BarackObama — Leo and Boone (@ridge747) April 24, 2022

You used the IRS, DOJ, and other govt agencies and the mainstream media to attack and harass people who didn't agree with you. Lay off the shock, chief. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) April 23, 2022

And *YOU* are going to define “conservative” for the rest of us? Retweeting @BillKristol prbly makes you think you have credibility on it. — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) April 23, 2022

Jon wants you to believe that Memories Pizza and Masterpiece Cake Shop never happened. https://t.co/yVrnRRVC97 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 23, 2022

The President of the United States went after a local pizza shop in Indiana and turned it into a punchline at his WHCA dinner. You wanted the fight, you got it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 23, 2022

As someone said up there, Jon is really just mad that Republicans have stolen his playbook.

And they’re using it to win.

