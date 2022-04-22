Sorry but Chris Wallace totally had this comin’.

We know, we’ve seen all of the tweets from our ‘betters’ lecturing everyone not to be unkind about CNN+ even though they didn’t even last a month and these same people were more than fine with the Keystone XL employees losing their jobs because of Biden, but tough cookies.

We kinda sorta totally agree with Greg Gutfeld’s take here.

Well, takes.

Especially with Chris since he was treated as some hero and champion for leaving Fox News to go do this.

Watch:

Fox's Greg Gutfeld has been taking shots at Chris Wallace on The Five this evening: "The Democratic bench is thinner than Chris Wallace's demo reel from CNN Plus." pic.twitter.com/zzwXiAEN9X — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) April 21, 2022

Ouch.

But this one … THIS ONE is our favorite.

Watch again.

During a segment on crime and poverty in New York City Gutfeld gets in another shot at Chris Wallace: "BLM has done to black people what Chris Wallace has done to CNN+. Entice them with a promise and then ditch them on the side of the road." pic.twitter.com/oT4IwvTXnj — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) April 21, 2022

‘Entice them with a promise and then ditch them on the side of the road.’

Ouch.

But wait, there’s one more!

HA!

During The Five's Climate Change segment Gutfeld says: "A lot of these solutions that are coming from the left are unreliable, whether it's solar panels or windmills. I mean look at CNN+, how much money they invested in wind power by hiring Chris Wallace." pic.twitter.com/EdjbCrpIPV — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) April 21, 2022

Seems Greg found a way with every topic they talked about to drag Chris.

And as we said way up there, he had it coming.

***

Related:

MORE POWER! Tim Allen champions the people who ‘focus and do’ while mocking TF out of those who ‘b*tch and blame*

‘Madman DRUNK on power!’ Thomas Massie drops ALL the truth bombs on Dr. Fauci for pretending he and the CDC are above the law

What’s she trying to HIDE?! Hillary Clinton rails against free speech on tech platforms and HOO BOY people REALLY hate this woman

Recommended Twitchy Video