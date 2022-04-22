Interesting how many prominent Democrats are coming out against freedom of speech calling it ‘disinformation’ while trying desperately to maintain control of the narrative. Almost as if they’re worried if someone actually fixes an algorithm or two Americans will finally start seeing what’s really going on in D.C., the country, and even the world.

First, we had Obama, the King of Disinformation (you can keep your plan if you like your plan), presenting an impassioned speech about how disinformation is destroying our democracy, and then there’s this tweet from the herpes of politics herself, Hillary Clinton.

She’s burny, itchy, unpleasant, and never goes away.

See? It works.

Unlike her crap tweet.

For too long, tech platforms have amplified disinformation and extremism with no accountability. The EU is poised to do something about it. I urge our transatlantic allies to push the Digital Services Act across the finish line and bolster global democracy before it's too late. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 21, 2022

BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Who are these people?

Oh, that’s right, Democrats.

That reads.

As you can imagine, this didn’t go over so hot.

You former campaign lawyer is under federal indictment for lying to the FBI about the Russiagate hoax that your campaign funded. Sit down. https://t.co/RmKv0iFlNJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 21, 2022

Take all the seats, Grammy.

Democrats know their ideas are terrible for the people of the United States.

They also know that they cannot win if information is allowed to flow freely.

From now until November 2024 you will see an intensified and concerted effort to stifle free-speech. — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽🍊 (@politstrip) April 21, 2022

We will see an intensified effort to shut down anyone and everyone who disagrees with them and who they view as a threat. You guys are VIP readers here with Twitchy, right? Heh.

Translated: Restrict the First Amendment so that Democrats can control the narrative without challenge. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 21, 2022

THERE it is.

You literally purchased a fake Russian Dossier and pushed it out as disinformation all while selling a country you say was dangerous 20%+ of Uranium and getting Bill an easy $500 million speaking gig… — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) April 21, 2022

How to say "I want to control everybody" without actually saying it. She knows that if people can speak freely online, someone who knows something is eventually going to call her out. — Dietrich Eiden (@dietrich_eiden) April 22, 2022

Yup.

Good times.

We actually remember that very day.

These are the same people who called anyone who wanted people to make up their own minds about lockdowns, masks, distancing, etc. NAZIS.

You know all about DISINFORMATION, don't you — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) April 22, 2022

Stfu witch — Stop Grooming Children 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@48yardline) April 22, 2022

That works.

Nicely.

***

