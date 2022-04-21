Earlier today, we wrote about a thread Jesse Kelly ‘penned’ on Twitter about a loser mentality versus a winner mentality. Kelly made the argument that the ‘Old Right’ has a loser mentality while the ‘New Right’ has the winner mentality.

Basically, the old guard would rather sit back and ‘tsk tsk’ at the new guard for being too aggressive and in your face. Seems people like Bill Kristol would rather the Right do nothing about what the Left is trying to pull all across this country … except maybe talk about it. But even then, like much of the Old Right, most of what he says is aimed at shaming the New Right.

Dana Loesch’s thread is similar to what Kelly said, but she is very specific about what is happening with Disney and DeSantis. She took aim at those shaming Florida conservatives for ‘salting the Earth’ after beating Disney.

This is pretty kick-a*s:

On “salting the earth” re Disney and DeSantis? Conservatives aren’t waging this war. Disney, not conservatives, chose to themselves "salt the earth,” against parents over parental sovereignty. They and their surrogates accused parents of murdering gays, for crying out loud … — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2022

We didn’t start this war, but by God, we’re going to end it.

And if you don’t like it, too bad.

It’s as if the nags on the Right have forgotten it’s CHILDREN we’re fighting to protect here and parental sovereignty.

…Disney waged a heinous, scorched earth campaign against parents and it blew up in their collective face. Do not start lecturing these parents and those who support them about “salting the earth." — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2022

This this this! ^

The same people that lament pushback today are the same ones who lectured us tea party folk for being too loud, too aggressive, too uncompromising. Without that spirit in the party Republicans would be nothing but a bunch of Mitt Romneys. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2022

The same people who didn’t approve of Trump.

Can’t get our hands dirty or say something that might make people mad, ya’ know.

Look, grace and justice can coexist. Entities who try to usurp parental authority should receive pushback. Removing exemptions isn’t harsh or unfair, to the contrary, it’s fair by making Disney abide by the rules all other biz must follow. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2022

And boom.

Dana just nailed it.

As usual.

***

