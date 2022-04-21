While pro-maskers whine, weep, and b*tch because they no longer have any sort of backing or authority over people unmasking, many of them are also concerned that the people they spent the last two years harassing, shaming, lecturing, and nagging to mask MIGHT not be nice to them.

Ya’ think?

Hey, there are some of us who won’t waste our time but we absolutely have no problem with those who are ready to throw down.

Like Twitchy favorite, Amy Curtis.

Here’s the reality: There are going to be enclaves that will forever mask. They just will. It’s become a talisman, a virtue signal, for them. One that’s very plainly visible. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 21, 2022

It’s become a religion for many of them.

Yup.

And after two-plus years of being called “selfish” and “grandma killer” and “anti science” and having special needs kids denied basic educational services, masks tied to their faces, being barred from public life…I’m over it. And I don’t feel like playing nice. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 21, 2022

Give ’em Hell.

Now that the tables have turned, the people who had no problem excluding you, harassing you, and making your life a living hell are demanding the civility they denied you. For over two years. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 21, 2022

Ya’ know, when she puts it this way … SCREW THEM.

She’s right! The pro-mask bullies have spent years tormenting people who just want to be left alone.

Should they get off so easy?

Grrrrr.

When, in the real world, the science they love so much has kinda shown masks — cloth and surgical — didn’t make that big a difference in stopping infections. Yet some insist on it, for “safety”, as they tweet from behind an ill-fitting (and therefore useless) N-95. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 21, 2022

Or their three our four masks.

They need to learn that this is over. COVID is now endemic, and will never go away. We need to make it abundantly clear that society is moving on, going back to the *real* normal and not the twisted ‘new’ normal they hoped for. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 21, 2022

We hate the phrase, ‘new normal.’

No, we’re just going back to normal, Branch COVIDIANS. And if you don’t like it then by all means feel free to wear eleventy BILLION masks and stay home.

The only way this doesn’t happen again, only much worse, is if they are taught that lesson now. Otherwise the next time a virus pops up, it’ll make COVID look like a picnic. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 21, 2022

Take THAT, mask bullies.

***

