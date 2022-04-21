As Twitchy readers know, Discovery has decided to shut CNN+ down.

We know, we’re all torn up about it ourselves.

Heh.

Sadly, most of us knew this was coming, especially when it was going so ‘swimmingly’ not even a month ago.

CNN Head of Strategic Communications Matt Dornic was very defensive about CNN+ and insisted they were ‘bracing for a long run of success.’

Maybe Matt had a different take on what ‘long’ really looks like.

As we said, not even a month before Discovery called it quits on CNN+.

Trending

That it did not.

We’ve seen old milk age better than that tweet.

Ouch. So much ouch.

What’s even sadder is that people were calling Dornic out for the tweet even way back then.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s like all knew.

Notice, we didn’t make one ‘learn to code’ joke.

Oh wait, that sort of counts as one, right?

***

Related:

Taylor Lorenz claiming the Right just doesn’t WANT good journalism and that’s why they’re pissed at her for doxing Libs Of Tik Tok goes SO very wrong

Sh*t just got REAL: Elon Musk secures $46.5 billion financing commitment, set to launch tender offer in attempt to ‘publicly take over Twitter’

Not even CLOSE! Elon Musk wipes the FLOOR with blue-check attempting to smear and discredit him in EPIC set-the-record-straight thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDiscoveryMatt Dornie

Recommended Twitchy Video