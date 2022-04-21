As Twitchy readers know, Discovery has decided to shut CNN+ down.

We know, we’re all torn up about it ourselves.

Heh.

Sadly, most of us knew this was coming, especially when it was going so ‘swimmingly’ not even a month ago.

Breaking: @CNNplus employees bracing for layoffs possibly as soon as May amid projections of lackluster sales of new streaming channel; CNN employees say new streaming channel could be merged into larger @discoveryplus as early as May unless subscriptions pick up 130 @FoxBusiness — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 30, 2022

CNN Head of Strategic Communications Matt Dornic was very defensive about CNN+ and insisted they were ‘bracing for a long run of success.’

Maybe Matt had a different take on what ‘long’ really looks like.

For the record, we are VERY happy with the launch of CNN+ and are only bracing for a long run of success. — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) March 30, 2022

As we said, not even a month before Discovery called it quits on CNN+.

That it did not.

We’ve seen old milk age better than that tweet.

Aged like a fine 2% Milk in the afternoon sun. https://t.co/P41eAXwBHb — Non-Harvard Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) April 21, 2022

cnn should auction off this tweet as an nft to recoup the losses https://t.co/sDZ7zu6Qd4 — Zack "The Captain" Collins (@MVPLAKATA) April 21, 2022

Turns out “long run of success” meant literally 3 more weeks… https://t.co/KkdQoC5VCV — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 21, 2022

Ouch. So much ouch.

What’s even sadder is that people were calling Dornic out for the tweet even way back then.

Screen shotted. — Daytripper20 (@Day_Tripper20) March 30, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s like all knew.

Then why are you already offering 50% off? 🤔😂🤣 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 31, 2022

I wish all of my enemies your level of success — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) March 30, 2022

if you can figure out how to subscribe all those empty chairs in airports tuned into CNN. — CowboyStomp (@CowboyStomp) March 31, 2022

Notice, we didn’t make one ‘learn to code’ joke.

Oh wait, that sort of counts as one, right?

***

