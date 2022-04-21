As Twitchy readers know, Discovery has decided to shut CNN+ down.
We know, we’re all torn up about it ourselves.
Heh.
Sadly, most of us knew this was coming, especially when it was going so ‘swimmingly’ not even a month ago.
Breaking: @CNNplus employees bracing for layoffs possibly as soon as May amid projections of lackluster sales of new streaming channel; CNN employees say new streaming channel could be merged into larger @discoveryplus as early as May unless subscriptions pick up 130 @FoxBusiness
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 30, 2022
CNN Head of Strategic Communications Matt Dornic was very defensive about CNN+ and insisted they were ‘bracing for a long run of success.’
Maybe Matt had a different take on what ‘long’ really looks like.
For the record, we are VERY happy with the launch of CNN+ and are only bracing for a long run of success.
— Matt Dornic (@mdornic) March 30, 2022
As we said, not even a month before Discovery called it quits on CNN+.
This didn’t age well. https://t.co/mPOeuwacWL
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 21, 2022
That it did not.
We’ve seen old milk age better than that tweet.
Aged like a fine 2% Milk in the afternoon sun. https://t.co/P41eAXwBHb
— Non-Harvard Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) April 21, 2022
cnn should auction off this tweet as an nft to recoup the losses https://t.co/sDZ7zu6Qd4
— Zack "The Captain" Collins (@MVPLAKATA) April 21, 2022
Yikesies https://t.co/Ke1ZfCkGTw
— Neil Gorsuch maskless (@GorsuchMaskless) April 21, 2022
https://t.co/Ix2iYiGs5S pic.twitter.com/jsOG0ixj5y
— dubs, DiL, LIGAF (@mrbigdubya) April 21, 2022
Turns out “long run of success” meant literally 3 more weeks… https://t.co/KkdQoC5VCV
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 21, 2022
Ouch. So much ouch.
What’s even sadder is that people were calling Dornic out for the tweet even way back then.
Screen shotted.
— Daytripper20 (@Day_Tripper20) March 30, 2022
HA HA HA HA HA HA
It’s like all knew.
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 30, 2022
Then why are you already offering 50% off? 🤔😂🤣
— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 31, 2022
I wish all of my enemies your level of success
— Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) March 30, 2022
if you can figure out how to subscribe all those empty chairs in airports tuned into CNN.
— CowboyStomp (@CowboyStomp) March 31, 2022
Notice, we didn’t make one ‘learn to code’ joke.
Oh wait, that sort of counts as one, right?
***
Related:
Taylor Lorenz claiming the Right just doesn’t WANT good journalism and that’s why they’re pissed at her for doxing Libs Of Tik Tok goes SO very wrong
Sh*t just got REAL: Elon Musk secures $46.5 billion financing commitment, set to launch tender offer in attempt to ‘publicly take over Twitter’
Not even CLOSE! Elon Musk wipes the FLOOR with blue-check attempting to smear and discredit him in EPIC set-the-record-straight thread