CNN+ is humming along nicely, putting out all sorts of quality programming at an affordable subscription price!

Uh-oh … looks like they may have hit a little bit of a snag:

More from Variety:

Chris Licht, the incoming CEO of CNN, sent a memo to staffers Thursday morning about “an important meeting” to be held at noon, and is at that time expected to inform staffer about the decision, these people said. Licht has already told Andrew Morse, the CNN executive vice president who oversees the newly-launched streaming-video outlet, of the decision, these people said. Morse could not be reached for immediate comment.

We can’t truly process this until we have solid confirmation, but we should probably go ahead and prepare ourselves now.

Alas, CNN+. We barely knew ye. Only like four people actually did.

We’re just as surprised as you are, Guy. We honestly didn’t think they’d last as long as they did!

Damn straight, we’re laughing. We’re going to be laughing about this one for a long, long time.

Thoughts and prayers to Chris Wallace.

And someone should probably do a wellness check on Brian Stelter.

Hang in there, Brian.

And Rest in Peace, CNN+. We’ll never forget you, even when literally everyone else has.

Update:

The New York Times is now reporting the end of CNN+ as well:

April 30. Cut down in the prime of their life! Never allowed to reach their full potential!

***

Update:

OK, well, it looks like Brian Stelter finally found out what’s going on:

“Hyped” is almost not strong enough of a word for what Brian and CNN did to promote CNN+:

Guess anyone who decided to bet on CNN will either need to go into hiding now or risk getting their legs broken.

Anyway, here’s more from CNN’s story about their pride and joy’s spectacular demise:

David Zaslav, the chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, has said that he wants to house all of the company’s brands under one streaming service. Some CNN+ programming may eventually live on through that service.

“Some CNN+ programming may eventually live on through that service.” Bless their hearts.

