CNN+ is humming along nicely, putting out all sorts of quality programming at an affordable subscription price!

Uh-oh … looks like they may have hit a little bit of a snag:

just like that… Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down @CNNplus — story coming shortly — Todd Spangler (@xpangler) April 21, 2022

BREAKING: Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down CNN+ and is expected to provide details to staffers Thursday…https://t.co/VUJ2QvtB5T via @variety — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) April 21, 2022

More from Variety:

Chris Licht, the incoming CEO of CNN, sent a memo to staffers Thursday morning about “an important meeting” to be held at noon, and is at that time expected to inform staffer about the decision, these people said. Licht has already told Andrew Morse, the CNN executive vice president who oversees the newly-launched streaming-video outlet, of the decision, these people said. Morse could not be reached for immediate comment.

MORE: WarnerMedia's decision to launch CNN+ with just weeks to go before Discovery was slated to take over operations rankled company CEO Zaslav, according to sourceshttps://t.co/VUJ2QvtB5T — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) April 21, 2022

We can’t truly process this until we have solid confirmation, but we should probably go ahead and prepare ourselves now.

Alas, CNN+. We barely knew ye. Only like four people actually did.

We’re just as surprised as you are, Guy. We honestly didn’t think they’d last as long as they did!

How many Scaramuccis was this? https://t.co/bcFYB2xyTd — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 21, 2022

Damn straight, we’re laughing. We’re going to be laughing about this one for a long, long time.

What a strange business decision CNN+ was, as though there was massive demand for more CNN in any corner. https://t.co/RdwGGsdawL — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) April 21, 2022

Thoughts and prayers to Chris Wallace.

Sadly this is Chris Wallace… pic.twitter.com/daLndOhRhL — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 21, 2022

And someone should probably do a wellness check on Brian Stelter.

LOL @BrianStelter still tweeting and retweeting promos for his CИN +. A) He doesn't know

2) He's in denial

III) He can't handle the truth https://t.co/p5FNLAEgSt — RoadMN 📈 (@RoadMN) April 21, 2022

Hang in there, Brian.

And Rest in Peace, CNN+. We’ll never forget you, even when literally everyone else has.

Update:

The New York Times is now reporting the end of CNN+ as well:

BREAKING: CNN+ will shut down on April 30.https://t.co/Ti11E6llnl — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) April 21, 2022

April 30. Cut down in the prime of their life! Never allowed to reach their full potential!

***

Update:

OK, well, it looks like Brian Stelter finally found out what’s going on:

Breaking: CNN+, the streaming service that was hyped as one of the most signifiant developments in the history of CNN, will shut down on April 30, just one month after it launched. Here's our initial story – more to come https://t.co/JElI3cVyDF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 21, 2022

“Hyped” is almost not strong enough of a word for what Brian and CNN did to promote CNN+:

.@brianstelter on the launch of CNN+: It's "the biggest bet any company has made in the news streaming world. CNN has hired hundreds of people and created dozens of new shows for this service." pic.twitter.com/vuvz4Mswmg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 21, 2022

Guess anyone who decided to bet on CNN will either need to go into hiding now or risk getting their legs broken.

Anyway, here’s more from CNN’s story about their pride and joy’s spectacular demise:

David Zaslav, the chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, has said that he wants to house all of the company’s brands under one streaming service. Some CNN+ programming may eventually live on through that service.

“Some CNN+ programming may eventually live on through that service.” Bless their hearts.

