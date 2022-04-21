Imagine how absolutely gone Taylor Lorenz has to be to believe a Substack article proves she did the right thing.

We suppose the shrew from Hell is looking for any sort of validation at this point considering she has been dragged and dragged some more since doxing Libs of Tik Tok and the woman she targeted has received an overwhelming amount of support. More followers, a deal with Seth Dillon of The Babylon Bee …

But hey, Taylor has this sad little blog from Substack that blames the Right because they just don’t like journalism. Or something.

“This new right fundamentally doesn’t want ‘newsgathering’ to happen. They want a chaotic information stream of unverifiable bullshit and context collapse and propaganda.” Extremely fantastic piece by @pareene https://t.co/3xCVOyQj7w — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 20, 2022

She really thinks this makes her look like the good guy just doing her job here.

Pathetic.

“Their backers, the people behind the whole project, are philosophically and materially opposed to the idea that true things should be uncovered and verified and disseminated publicly about, well, them, and their projects.” https://t.co/3xCVOyQj7w — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 20, 2022

Not wanting a private citizen doxed, harassed, and silenced is apparently a bad thing.

Look at the cute little newsroom photo with it.

She’s trying so hard.

“[Libs of TikTok]’s account, everyone in the press should understand, is the model for what they will be replaced with.” This is the entire crux of my beat and something that newsroom leaders across the industry need to recognize. Read this full piece: https://t.co/3xCVOyQj7w — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 20, 2022

Her beat.

As if she’s legit at all.

Guess how this went over.

Laundering unethical behaviour through academic-sounding nonsense. Taylor Lorenz is a hypocritical doxer who should never be employed or listened to again. https://t.co/0BRPhsYewO — Varmin Way (@VarminWay) April 21, 2022

That sounds about right.

tHIs arTICle SAid IT wUZ OhkAY FOr mE tO dOX YoU https://t.co/PfxMhW4tvO pic.twitter.com/Oxl3zK6hjV — SpaceFirst (@SpaceFirst1) April 21, 2022

Umm 🤨 the entire Russian Collusion was a “Chaotic information stream of unverifiable bullshit and context collapse and propaganda” and it wasn’t coming from this “New right fundamental” https://t.co/plWPmbF2oM pic.twitter.com/nlEKWn1N62 — Johnny (@jrosejunior1975) April 20, 2022

She seems to miss the other side of the argument and that is how not even a month ago she was on MSNBC weeping openly about how mean people have been to her, threatening her, doxing her friends, her family, etc.

Then she turns around and does the same damn thing to Libs of Tik Tok.

But hey, that crappy little Substack article says she did the right thing and stuff because JOURNALISM!

