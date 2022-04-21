Jesse Kelly wrote what we think is a fairly important (and kick-a*s) thread about what it will take not only to win in 22 but to keep winning.

And to make that win matter.

The ‘Old Right’ has always been more comfortable complaining than governing. Sorry, it’s the truth. Look at the Bill Kristols of the movement. They don’t want to get their hands dirty by getting into the fight, and what’s worse is they seem to look down on those of us who are willing to throw some proverbial punches.

We’ll let Jesse explain it further:

Loser Mentality and Winner Mentality. Those are real things. You win long enough, you figure out what it takes to win and you come to expect it. And you’re comfortable with it. Oddly, same thing applies to Loser Mentality. Eventually, you prefer losing. That’s the Right. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 20, 2022

This. ^

The Right is on the verge of a couple big things. I think. I hope. 1. Massive election losses for Democrats. Everyone is focused on Congress but this beating is going to go all the way down to the school board level. 2. A slowly emerging aggressive mentality from the New Right. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 20, 2022

We think and we hope they are too.

And we really like point two, ‘a slowly emerging aggressive mentality from the New Right.’

The fighters.

That’s a good thing. But there is going to be a frustrating thing for many on the Right. I know it will be frustrating for me. And that’s the Loser Mentality. And to be clear, I’m for once not calling them losers. I mean, many are. But some are just a product of the Old Right. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 20, 2022

The Old Right, who would rather sit back and b*tch than be expected to govern and get anything done.

Think Paul Rand versus Mitch McConnell.

If you’re on the Right, limited government and all that, you’ve never seen real wins in your lifetime. Not real wins. Sure, there’s been an election win you’ve celebrated. But if you’re alive to read this, government has never shrunk in your lifetime. Ever. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 20, 2022

This hurts.

But he’s right.

Dammit.

Which means you’ve grown up a loser. Always losing. Always told to wait for the next election. Always told giving the communists just a little more ground is the right thing to do. And there’s something else: — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 20, 2022

Always told to be the adult in the room.

Yup.

Principles. You’ve heard this word endlessly. We can’t do this and we can’t do that and what’s the reason? Principles. It’s always principles. And this is what I mean when I say I’m not calling them all losers. Many on the Right believe that. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 20, 2022

They’ve simply been raised in a political system where their job is to whine about Democrats and scream about things like “Hypocrisy!” and “Double standards!”. But that’s where it ends for them cause that’s what the Right has always been. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 20, 2022

Even suggesting doing more than that is met with the indignant cries of “That’s not who we are!”. THAT is loser mentality. It’s in our culture on the Right. It’s ingrained by now. Being “conservative” to the Right means whining while we lose. Nothing more. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 20, 2022

Admit it, you can literally hear Bill Kristol say, ‘That’s not who we are!’

And as we get BIG election wins, we better find a way to overcome that mentality. We are going to have opportunities we’ve never had before. The communist won’t be our main enemy. Loser Mentality will. That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 20, 2022

What Jesse said.

But don’t tell him we gave him any credit.

***

