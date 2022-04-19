Wow, seems like NBC News’ Ben Collins is trying to out-awful Taylor Lorenz.

He came *THIS* close.

But not to worry, Taylor, you’re still the worst.

Say there is this guy on Twitter …

We’re not entirely sure what is anti-LGBT about posting videos from people who actually post them themselves on a very public site. Unless he’s saying the people promoting their sexuality are anti-LGBT but we’re pretty sure he’s not.

Literally, nothing about her site or account is anti-LGBT but he’s rolling.

HOW IS IT HARASSMENT TO SHARE THE VIDEO THEY ALREADY SHARED?!

Could this dill-hole say anti-gay or anti-LGBT anymore? Sheesh.

And yeah, this did not go over well. At all.

Oopsie.

Sounds like she never used her real name. This reminds us of people attempting to blame Glenn Greenwald for Taylor targeting Libs Of Tik Tok’s family.

It’s weird, right?

That works.

For journalism. Of course.

It was A LOT.

Ruh-roh.

*popcorn*

Awww yes, the now very rich Nick Sandmann.

How’d that work out for our pals in the media again?

***

