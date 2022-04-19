Wow, seems like NBC News’ Ben Collins is trying to out-awful Taylor Lorenz.

He came *THIS* close.

But not to worry, Taylor, you’re still the worst.

Say there is this guy on Twitter …

Say there are two women with the same, very specific name. They live in the same exact neighborhood. One is a TikTok influencer. Nice family, cute kids, loves a good handbag. One runs an anti-LGBT TikTok aggregator. She’s a regular on Tucker Carlson—but never shows her face. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 19, 2022

We’re not entirely sure what is anti-LGBT about posting videos from people who actually post them themselves on a very public site. Unless he’s saying the people promoting their sexuality are anti-LGBT but we’re pretty sure he’s not.

Say the anti-LGBT TikTok aggregator blows up, and her following is literally larger than the population of Vermont. Say she publicly registers her anti-gay TikTok aggregator using her real name, and she buys a website to support what’s now an anti-gay TikTok aggregator business. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 19, 2022

Literally, nothing about her site or account is anti-LGBT but he’s rolling.

Say the anti-gay TikTok aggregator drives harassment towards random gay or trans public teacher who happen to post on TikTok, implying they’re grooming children. Say she’s boosted by a series of big money far-right influencers and networks, including Fox News. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 19, 2022

HOW IS IT HARASSMENT TO SHARE THE VIDEO THEY ALREADY SHARED?!

Then say a Twitter user figures out she changed her Twitter account name from her real name — @ChayaRaichik — to her anti-gay TikTok aggregator business name. Then say people start to figure out there are two Chaya Raichiks. They start going after the apolitical one. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 19, 2022

Could this dill-hole say anti-gay or anti-LGBT anymore? Sheesh.

And yeah, this did not go over well. At all.

This is such a dishonest thread; but I don’t except much from the guy who sees Q supporters everywhere. It’s not an anti-gay account; and it never used her real name. But Ben likes to lie. https://t.co/P3DYoGTm4n — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 19, 2022

Oopsie.

Sounds like she never used her real name. This reminds us of people attempting to blame Glenn Greenwald for Taylor targeting Libs Of Tik Tok’s family.

What's antigay about boosting these libs with their own unaltered videos? Is the mere showing of a lib antigay inherently? That sounds extremely bigoted. https://t.co/BE3sGYQiMK — BigPapiWinston (@papi_winston) April 19, 2022

It’s weird, right?

Say there is a man named Ben. He thinks he is a reporter but really he is just a paid shill for a regime. A regime he is supposed to hold accountable. Because Ben sold his soul he assists the regime in destroying individual citizens. This means Ben deserves endless scorn. https://t.co/LPc2ZopgJA — BackForAnotherRound (@BackAnother4) April 19, 2022

That works.

I think I need to interview Ben’s mother about what a prick he is—anyone got her address? For journalism, of course. https://t.co/DUiwjMth71 — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) April 19, 2022

For journalism. Of course.

Lmaooo how many times have you used anti gay and anti lgbt in one thread to describe a account that shares tik toks??? Bennn? https://t.co/ugWH7D1atW — yoruba lokan! swagga (@egobe6) April 19, 2022

It was A LOT.

Many different communists have found many different ways today to simply say: “I have declared @libsoftiktok to be the enemy and therefore anything I do attacking them is justified.” Ok. That’s the standard then. Game on. https://t.co/lqxhiiXOV7 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 19, 2022

Ruh-roh.

*popcorn*

"anti-LGBT" = literally just posting the videos that leftists make https://t.co/JZY0Isxy5M — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) April 19, 2022

They're reaching very, very far to justify doxxing a private citizen who's claim to fame is just reposting embarrassing Tik Toks of liberals. https://t.co/EDpmXT3nF7 — Big_A (@asomer) April 19, 2022

Yes.. says the same people who ends up doing this to people.. this is your journalistic integrity, correct! https://t.co/RITIyHRVOF pic.twitter.com/Eb3aogfHkI — sharon (@usamabroad) April 19, 2022

Awww yes, the now very rich Nick Sandmann.

How’d that work out for our pals in the media again?

***

