Alex Goldman (we’d never heard of him either but apparently Twitter thinks he’s relevant enough to verify) came out swinging to defend Taylor Lorenz, claiming she did not doxx LibsOfTikTok and was just reporting on the private citizen who was anonymous behind the account because we all know how crazy and dangerous the Left can be when they decide someone deserves to be made an example of. Good ol’ Taylor, giving the Left exactly what they need to silence, harass, and torment someone she disagrees with.

And she’ll pat herself on the back for it.

Adam apparently doesn’t think Taylor doxxed LOTT.

We’re not sure Adam knows how to tie his own shoes let alone what ‘doxing’ really looks like but we’ll let him have his Twitchy moment:

Reporting the name of someone who already has a public profile and also uses a twitter account to sic hordes of trolls on other people is not doxing. It’s reporting. It’s like the most basic building block of reporting. — Alex Goldman (@AGoldmund) April 19, 2022

This got a Taylor retweet. Figures.

The irony of him b*tching about LOTT ‘siccing hordes of trolls’ on other people while this is EXACTLY what Taylor has done here. But you know, it’s ok to harass LOTT since he doesn’t agree with her politics.

When someone shows you who they really are …

When the times reported that David Boies hired a private investigator to intimidate people speaking out about Weinstein—were they doxing the investigator? This line of thinking doesn’t hold up to the most basic scrutiny. It’s so silly. — Alex Goldman (@AGoldmund) April 19, 2022

So silly.

Ruining someone’s life over Twitter is so silly.

What a nob.

Oh, and then he got all fussy because people were calling him out so he muted the F*CK out of the conversation so he could avoid reading about how stupid his tweets were.

What a toughie.

There’s a reason he muted it … coward.

No, it's doxxing, bullying, and harassment of a private citizen. The media is actually championing Taylor Lorenz's unethical and evil behavior. https://t.co/6dyVlT9Ezf — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) April 19, 2022

You mean everyone should be investigating @TaylorLorenz https://t.co/5z7fXdQYBg — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) April 19, 2022

Then Libs of Tik Tok should be no problem since @TaylorLorenz pretty much did the same thing only for the other team and you seem fine with that. So let the chips fall and let us see who has the meanest trolls. We good? https://t.co/YzihT5be5K — Rorschach Feine Tinten und Papier GmbH (@RorschachInks) April 19, 2022

Hi @AGoldmund, please send me your address and phone number so I can post it foe the public to see You're a blue checkmark lib so you should have no problem with your personal information listed in the internet right? https://t.co/FTdHRzygWu — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) April 19, 2022

What's the compelling interest here? People don't like that the account has influence? The entire narrative built in the story makes it clear: we don't like what she's exposing so we're going to expose her. What am I missing? https://t.co/Nir3UQRmWe — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) April 19, 2022

So… it’s not “doxing” if you disagree with the account’s effect. That caveat means you don’t have a sustainable standard. You’re just redefining a word to substantiate your desired outcome. That’s intellectually dishonest, unjust, and petty. https://t.co/qMZ5NNZRst — Joshua Young (@TotoroVSBatman) April 19, 2022

So it’s all ok if it’s coming from “Journalists” to sick public opinions onto an individual, it just can’t be tolerated the other way around.. Got it! https://t.co/9nKb2InvQz pic.twitter.com/esbJZCJ0KC — sharon (@usamabroad) April 19, 2022

It’s ok when Taylor does it.

Or something.

***

