As Twitchy readers know, serial troll and ginormous hypocrite Taylor Lorenz has doxxed the woman behind LibsOfTikTok. WaPo even put the hit-piece behind a paywall so they could REALLY profit on the targeting of this Twitter user.

Corporate media has become lower than low.

We always knew they were getting there (the four years of Trump were a disaster for them professionally), but seeing them pretend they’re reporting on someone when in reality they’re doxxing them? Awful.

Nobody called Taylor and the media out more adequately and brutally than Glenn Greenwald:

Taylor Lorenz is about to "expose" the private citizen behind some anonymous account on Twitter, and when people criticize her for it, she and her friends will claim Taylor is the Real Victim™ and anyone criticizing this type of "journalism" will be guilty of causing her trauma. https://t.co/RnAsVLRbDu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

Yup. Taylor has pissed off SO many people after playing the ‘oh woe is me’ bit on MSNBC not even a month ago. You can bet by this evening she will be pretending she’s the victim here and the big mean bad Right is the bully.

Bullies usually end up being the biggest cowards.

One more time: you have the absolute right to criticize — harshly — the work of anyone who publishes articles in the West's most powerful newspapers — one owned by one of the world's richest men — and don't let anyone guilt you or manipulate you into believing you don't. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

Only the narcissists in corporate media could take someone who grew up in Greenwich wealth and Swiss boarding schools, who regularly harms the lives of ordinary citizens with their massive journalistic platform, and tell the public: *she's* the victim and can't be criticized. pic.twitter.com/nFT2FwNFM3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

Taylor is what happens when corporate media turns into nothing more than propaganda for the Left.

Remember when she was complaining about people being intimidated by her because she’s so young and hot?

Yeah.

This is what Taylor does: to teenagers, to obscure women on the internet, now to this anonymous Twitter use. That's what arouses her. But remember: the Real Victim™ is Taylor and her colleagues who publish articles in Jeff Bezos' newspaper. Coddle them.https://t.co/ucv7ICp4wm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

This is the framework corporate journalists are trying to construct and force you to accept. They can criticize, expose, bully, and destroy anyone they want: no limits. They're <whispered reverence> journalists. You can't criticize how they use their power. That's "harassment." — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

Ding ding ding.

We seem to recall Twitter suspending people for daring to tell journalists to ‘learn to code.’

See, that’s what we said!

What's the new journalistic principle being applied? Is it now permissible for journalists to investigate and expose the real identity of any anonymous social media user? Or is it just permissible if the anonymous social media user has a certain kind of politics? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

It’s AOK to harass people on the right. Hell, CNN went after a grandma …

Kind of meant this as hyperbole in a reply but it's now clear that it's more literal than hyperbolic.https://t.co/R8qaFsOnn3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

Journalism isn't about just exposing things for the sake of it. It's about exposing matters in the public interest about *powerful institutions*: CIA/NSA, Wall St, oligarchs, politicians. Using Jeff Bezos' money to expose private citizens for having bad politics is gross. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

One last attempt to clarify the rules: Is it OK for people to show up tomorrow at Taylor's house and the homes of her relatives to ask questions about her? I have a feeling that wouldn't be applauded, even though Taylor, unlike the Twitter user she "exposed," is a public figure — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

Meep.

I feel confident that if a Fox crew did to Taylor what Taylor did to this citizen – show up at the homes of her relatives to dig for dirt – a national media and mental health crisis would be declared. That's because, again, this has nothing to do with journalism: just politics. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

Just politics.

Yup.

***

Related:

Serial troll and all-around harpy from Hell Taylor Lorenz doxxes @LibsOfTikTok not even a MONTH after weepy appearance on MSNBC playing the victim

JUST IN, you’re a TOOL: Sam Stein implying female judge who made airport ruling is too young and unqualified does NOT go well, like at all

Burning books for ME but not for THEE! Gosh, here’s a list of books public school teachers and librarians want to BAN

Recommended Twitchy Video