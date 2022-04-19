Yup, Taylor Lorenz is a horrible person. Sorry, not sorry. During a time when inflation is burying Americans, Russia is invading Ukraine, and our country has never been more divided, Taylor thought it was newsworthy to doxx a private citizen because she posts videos THAT HAVE BEEN SHARED PUBLICLY by crazy liberals on TikTok.

That tells us so much about today’s corporate media and ain’t none of it any good.

As you can imagine, dear reader, there are many many MANY pissed-off people on Twitter right now, and honestly if we tried to cover all of them that is all we’d write about today BUT there are a few who deserve a good Twitchying.

Ahem.

Ben Shapiro for example:

Taylor Lorenz is a terrible journalist and worse human. Targeting a Twitter account that literally just posts Leftists owning themselves because that account damages the Left is pure Lorenz. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2022

Targeting a Twitter account that literally just posts Leftists owning themselves …

That is all LOTT does.

And Taylor wants to destroy her for it.

Maybe she should be more concerned about the crazy people posting their videos in the first place?

Now, after tracking down the Libs Of Tik Tok's relatives, Taylor Lorenz will whine that people are being meeeeeeean to her. F*** off, lady. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2022

F*** off, lady.

This is almost perfect from Ben except Taylor is no lady.

Harassment is a tool to silence people.

Wow.

The news cycle will soon be “the right pounce on Journalist who brought light to right wing activist” It definitely won’t be about journalists doxing private citizens. — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) April 19, 2022

Yuuuuup.

Weeks after sobbing on TV about how mean everyone is — Firestarter (@Hes_a_Maniac) April 19, 2022

The state of today’s corporate media.

Right there.

