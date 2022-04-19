Taylor Lorenz plays the victim in 3 … 2 … 1

As you all know, super-shrew Taylor Lorenz targeted LibsOfTikTok and wrote an entire garbage hit-piece on the woman who runs it. She went so far as to harass her family at their homes.

She had to know this wasn’t going to go well because even last night when rumblings about the story coming out were starting to make their way around social media, people were pissed. And she thought this was a cute way to respond.

Cute typo in her meme. Super journalisty.

And this morning, now that the story has dropped, she’s trying so hard to defend what she’s done.

It would be hilarious if it weren’t so damn annoying.

Zero people involved in this story are remotely close to teenagers. Not everyone w/ a social media acct is a teenager! https://t.co/p5dNT7Li1B https://t.co/mLw6pcS5rX — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

And boy howdy, there are a lot of people are calling her out.

Even those who may agree with her.

De-anonymizing somebody online in a major outlet is a form of doxxing, period. Even if done with public records. Even if done to somebody you dislike. That doesn't mean it's not justified by circumstances, but let's not mince words when justifying it. — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) April 19, 2022

Gonna big time agree to disagree here! I hope u read the full story and square it with this woman’s regular high profile and public appearances in the right wing media. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

I hope u read the full story … what is she, 12?

Here she is trying to defend her doxxing LOTT as real reporting.

.@LibsofTikTok has become a powerful cross-platform social media influencer, spreading anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment and fueling the right wing media's outrage machine. I wrote abt the account, the woman behind it, and why it matters 🧵https://t.co/p5dNT7Li1B — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

It matters because we are seeing who the Left really is, and Taylor plus the corporate media machine she works for can’t have that.

From live tweeting from the Jan 6th insurrection to cosplaying as Joe Biden's houseplant, this is a story about how one woman's virality and influence spreads across the internet and warps our political discourse https://t.co/p5dNT7Li1B — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

Joe Biden is basically a houseplant.

And sorry, but lots of people were live-tweeting the Jan 6 protest, Taylor.

.@LibsofTikTok's influence spreads far beyond its followers. It has become an agenda-setter in right-wing media, and the content it surfaces shows a direct correlation with the recent push in legislation and rhetoric directly targeting the LGBTQ+ community https://t.co/p5dNT7Li1B — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

She literally posts videos that were made public by crazy liberals.

That’s. It.

“Libs of TikTok is basically acting as a wire service for the broader right-wing media ecosystem. It’s been shaping public policy in a real way, and affecting teachers’ ability to feel safe in their classrooms.” https://t.co/p5dNT7Li1B — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

Shaping public policy?

What? HA HA HA HA HA HA

Libs of TikTok was boosted early at crucial points by online figures like Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Megan McCain. The influencer Glenn Greenwald called himself the Libs of TikTok “Godfather.” https://t.co/p5dNT7Li1B — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

Oh FFS.

“Libs of TikTok is shaping our entire political conversation about the rights of LGBTQ people to participate in society." https://t.co/p5dNT7Li1B — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

Taylor has made her even more powerful, you think she’s smart enough to figure that out?

Yeah, us either.

"It feels like Libs of TikTok is single-handedly taking us back a decade in terms of the public discourse around LGBTQ rights. It’s been like nothing we’ve ever really seen.” https://t.co/p5dNT7Li1B — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

Ok, so there are a whole lot more tweets but we’re becoming nauseated reading her garbage excuses for what she’s done. Plus we don’t want to share any of LOTT’s doxx with you guys and that’s exactly what she does in this dumb AF thread pretending she’s some great journalist doing the right thing by harassing LOTT into silence and hiding.

Luckily, nobody else is buying this crap either.

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Polish Pride 🇵🇱 (@clowns_r_us) April 19, 2022

I’m still confused how they call this “propaganda manufacturing” when the page reposts real videos of what people are actually doing — Jon Evangelista (@TheOnlyJonE) April 19, 2022

pic.twitter.com/glkN6KTmAE — Atlanta Braves Internal Dynamics Watcher (@Atlantaholic_) April 19, 2022

So you're mad at the amplification of these tick tocks rather than the actual content of the videos themselves? — Metsmavs910 (@metsmavs910) April 19, 2022

Yup.

How dare anyone amplify their crazy?!

And that’s different than you, how? You’re using your power to protect groomers and dox your professional peers. Then you block people from responding to you, so you clearly know you are morally in the wrong. — Austin Cameron (@ustincameron) April 19, 2022

Yeah, this has not been Taylor’s greatest moment.

Like, at all.

***

