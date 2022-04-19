Oh look, the guy who got caught bopping his bologna during a Zoom work call is trashing Judge Kathryn Kimball for ending the mask mandate in travel. We imagine if Kathryn did something Jeffrey Toobin agreed with she’d be some GREAT MIND, but since she struck down an unconstitutional mandate set by an agency with literally no authority, plus she’s a Trump appointee, he tweeted this condescending bulls**t.

The decision by the young Trump-appointed federal judge ending the mask mandate in travel shows the federal judiciary has turned into the Senate. Democratic and Republican judges live in different worlds and rule differently. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) April 19, 2022

Jeffrey, the guy busted for jerkin’ during a work Zoom call, questioning the maturity of anyone else is hilarious.

And once again, he’s turned off replies to his tweet. Almost as if he knows he tweets horrible stuff people hate.

That didn’t stop Nate Silver from dropping him with one simple, factual quote-tweet:

The Senate voted 57-40 to repeal the mask mandate. https://t.co/q13cNyAFN0 https://t.co/HCAtIEuva3 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 19, 2022

We think it’s fair to say, ‘Boom goes the dynamite,’ here.

Yeah.

You're right — Republicans live by the rule of law, Democrats want to rule by activism and edict, without the rule of law. https://t.co/vuuUanKHEJ — Dr. Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) April 19, 2022

Again, no such concern from our elite reporters when a federal judge over-rode all state and local policies in order to force-mask thousands of children in Knox County for months https://t.co/MQ1np3fxq4 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 19, 2022

Just a reminder, public flagellation is still against the law. Democratic and Republican judges agree. Only those who think otherwise live in a different world. https://t.co/kV7kgWS1em — HonkhonkShoebox (@Shoeboxnre) April 19, 2022

Oof.

The 35-year-old judge ruled on the merits. The 60-ish legal analyst who tried to pressure a fling into an abortion and whacked off in front of co-workers, has questions about her maturity, tho. https://t.co/MZG7nIdhbw — Probably Mulder’s Intern’l House of Pandemicakes (@banishedprotein) April 19, 2022

Ok, so we didn’t write that.

We nodded a lot reading it.

We put it in our article.

But we didn’t write it.

GFY Jeffrey Toobin. But in private this time https://t.co/cRVXRi8JlK — Shag Knight (@cardi_mark) April 19, 2022

Don't you have a zoom meeting scheduled soon? https://t.co/T0kRm1i86d — sua sponte (@it_is_me_GH) April 19, 2022

We see what he did there.

You jacked oof on a zoom call. You don't get to talk. https://t.co/2q6HbuqwRn — OG Battlechop (@ssnbattlechop) April 19, 2022

Are you crying? Are you crying? THERE'S NO CRYING ON TWITTER! https://t.co/MPP1sNjglL — Niko!! (@NikoTalk) April 19, 2022

keep your pants on over there https://t.co/ILjaamW6B3 — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) April 19, 2022

This wanker has turned off his replies due to most assuredly being ratioed into oblivion. https://t.co/eGUjFyaJC4 — Jetson Deveraux (@CyberSober) April 19, 2022

Certainly seems that way.

Jeff here is a master debater. https://t.co/e1GtxzKFTa — Grack Spudger (@GSpudger) April 19, 2022

Something like that.

*snickers*

***

