Wow, Taylor Lorenz really is a horrible person. As this story about her hit piece on Libs of Tik Tok continues to make its way across social media we see more and more why she felt empowered to do it. The number of other horrible people claiming this was ethical, real reporting, investigative journalism, etc. is embarrassingly off the charts. Oh, and Taylor is spreading a viral lie accusing Glenn Greenwald of confirming the identities of Libs Of Tik Tok’s family members.

Yeah, we told you she is a horrible person.

Glenn didn’t take this crap lightly:

This is a stupid viral lie being spread by Taylor. She announced she intended to publish @libsoftiktok's name. After, @libsoftiktok provided proof Taylor went to her relatives' houses and asked me to report it to deter Taylor from stalking more people.https://t.co/ulGxVmrn0u — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

Stupid viral lie.

Sums up Taylor perfectly.

He continued:

Taylor purposely wrote the article to imply the confirmation came from me. She had already announced to multiple people she knew the name and would publish it. The WP tried to pretend I provided the confirmation because they're lying gossips who lie routinely about their enemies. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

And now that the sh*t has hit the fan, they want to somehow blame other people for what Taylor did.

Yup.

I really want to see the parallel world in which people visit Taylor's house and the homes and workplaces of her relatives to dig up dirt on her. I have a strong feeling the people defending Taylor doing this to private citizens won't be similarly supportive if it's done to her. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

Oh, they’d be calling them Nazis and trolls and haters and everything else under the sun.

Also, Glenn brought receipts so Taylor and the other toolbags pushing this repugnant lie can take a seat:

Here was Taylor telling Ron DeSantis' press secretary that she was running a story "exposing" the identity of @libsoftiktok — *hours before* @libsoftiktok asked me to publicize the fact that Taylor was going to her relatives' homes. https://t.co/RnAsVLRbDu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

Taylor’s pal Matt trying to pin it on Glenn … not a great idea.

you unknowingly provided the key missing info: confirmation it was all accurate. her name was already out there online. i was tracking it all as it was developing. i noticed you gave it up last night before Taylor ever published anything. i couldn’t believe you just posted it! https://t.co/cBvOHS5cnP — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 19, 2022

Nice try, pal.

Then Taylor must've been lying when she told DeSantis' press person that she was going to publish a story exposing @libsoftiktok *hours before* she asked me to publicize Taylor's behavior. It would be reckless to use my unverified tweet as "confirmation":https://t.co/RnAsVLRbDu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

So either way, Taylor screwed up.

Yeah, we know.

I guess we'll find out if people start visiting Taylor's relatives' homes and workplaces in an effort to find out information about her life. I have a feeling such conduct will be described much differently. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

*popcorn*

***

