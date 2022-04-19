Whoa. An article NOT about Taylor Lorenz.

You know it must be really bad if we’re taking a break from dragging Twitter’s worst serial troll around by her nostrils … but there’s always time to make an example of Joy Reid’s crazy racism. Apparently, Joy thinks Tucker Carlson’s whole ‘Decline of Masculininty’ documentary is super-secret code for ‘make more white babies.’

One has to wonder if the voices in her head told her this.

Woof.

The goal of Tuckums’ act is to make non-college white men feel constantly threatened, fearful and also weirdly empowered by that fear—and the sense that their loafered rich TV friend is letting them in on “secrets” his fellow elites have hidden from them. https://t.co/TY1zWFeD9k — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 19, 2022

Tuckums.

She thinks this is clever.

And HOOBOY, this is a whole lot of crazy.

Notice she is reading about his documentary. We talked about this yesterday as Lefties and Never Trumpers were shrieking about testicle tanning on Twitter. WE CAN’T EVEN MAKE THIS UP. They’re doing more to advertise his documentary than he ever could.

Tuckums’ show reminds me of this old AM radio show called Coast to Coast which delved into kooky conspiracy theories & did a BUNCH on UFOs. It was super weird but also popular. (Might still be on?) It’s a great grift for an elite self-aggrandizer w/ white supremacist tendencies. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 19, 2022

Tuckums again.

With white supremacist tendencies.

Alrighty then, Joy.

And because his viewers aren’t in on the very lucrative joke, Tuckums will sell them lots of testicle tanners and supplements and crazy vitamins to supposedly turn them into glistening alabaster man-gods, but will mostly leave their pockets lighter and their bodies still jiggly. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 19, 2022

She thinks she’s smarter than Tucker’s viewers and has figured out his big secret.

Told you, insane-o.

Sounds like she’s projecting just a little bit here.

Joy Reid: Tucker Carlson's Fake Outrage About "Decline Of Masculinity" Is A Code For "Make More White Babies" https://t.co/y6xeVz4ccu — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) April 19, 2022

We thought we’d heard something about Joy losing her show at some point this spring but here she still is, spewing hot stupid like nobody else.

It takes effort to be this ridiculous.

***

Related:

‘Bro, take the L’: Blue-check DRAGGED for trying to frame Taylor Lorenz’s hit piece on LibsOfTikTok as ‘investigative reporting’ and ethical

Blue-check doing his DAMNEDEST to white-knight for Taylor Lorenz insisting she didn’t DOX Libs Of Tik Tok goes OH so very wrong

Let the WHINING begin! Taylor Lorenz already trying to defend her garbage-attack on LibsOfTikTok but ain’t NOBODY got time for that

Recommended Twitchy Video