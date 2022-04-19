Whoa. An article NOT about Taylor Lorenz.

You know it must be really bad if we’re taking a break from dragging Twitter’s worst serial troll around by her nostrils … but there’s always time to make an example of Joy Reid’s crazy racism. Apparently, Joy thinks Tucker Carlson’s whole ‘Decline of Masculininty’ documentary is super-secret code for ‘make more white babies.’

One has to wonder if the voices in her head told her this.

Woof.

Tuckums.

She thinks this is clever.

And HOOBOY, this is a whole lot of crazy.

Notice she is reading about his documentary. We talked about this yesterday as Lefties and Never Trumpers were shrieking about testicle tanning on Twitter. WE CAN’T EVEN MAKE THIS UP. They’re doing more to advertise his documentary than he ever could.

Tuckums again.

With white supremacist tendencies.

Alrighty then, Joy.

She thinks she’s smarter than Tucker’s viewers and has figured out his big secret.

Told you, insane-o.

Sounds like she’s projecting just a little bit here.

We thought we’d heard something about Joy losing her show at some point this spring but here she still is, spewing hot stupid like nobody else.

It takes effort to be this ridiculous.

***

