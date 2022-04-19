Someone pointed out to us that Taylor Lorenz is trending in all top five places today on our website, and truth be told, we’re not sure that’s ever happened before. And considering we cover people like Eric Swalwell, AOC, and other winners on the Left, that is REALLY saying something.

There is just SO MUCH out there about her today, and while most of what we’re seeing is people dragging TF out of her for being a serial troll and horrible person, there are a few blue-checks (of course) trying to convince the masses that she was REPORTING and not DOXING.

And you can likely guess how these people making excuses and talking down to others about how journalism really works is going over.

Not. Good.

Look at this guy for example …

Serious people on here are arguing that a reporting out the networks and people behind a massive disinformation and propaganda complex is equivalent to "doxxing". Journalism ethics people and digital security people need to talk to each other more. — Nicholas Dawes (@NicDawes) April 19, 2022

What exactly is massive disinformation and propaganda from Libs of Tik Tok? All she literally does is amplify the very videos liberals themselves post to the very public square of Tik Tok. She’s not making anything up, she’s not writing scripts for anyone, she’s simply letting the crazy speak for itself.

If he really thinks what she’s doing is disinformation then maybe he should take it up with the people she’s posting because it’s THEIR disinformation. Not hers.

Investigative journalism is still investigative journalism when its subjects are extremely online, and the same considerations of public interest and privacy apply, even if potential harms differ. This @TaylorLorenz piece more than meets the ethical bar. https://t.co/RvZMFcShKc — Nicholas Dawes (@NicDawes) April 19, 2022

Doxing a private citizen is investigative reporting.

Alrighty then.

Them’s the rules?

Disinformation? She simply reposts videos. Are you denying the Lived Experiences of the brave TikTokkers? — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 19, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

In what world is sharing an unedited video that was previously posted on social media by the owner "disinformation and propaganda"? Serious people want to know. https://t.co/aHuDjCc9qG — biolo_G_ist (@justthatG_uy) April 19, 2022

How is reposting peoples precise, complete comments that they freely posted to a social media platform "disinformation"? How about you try NOT murdering the English language when talking about "journalisming". Congrats on siding with the garbage humans.https://t.co/1cWNR8pt89 — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) April 19, 2022

So it's OK if people investigate every person at The Washington Post, their family, friends, dates, lovers, investments, high schools, grade schools and kids? Or maybe just you? — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) April 19, 2022

You can't even be honest in your defense of Taylor? If nutjobs don't want their videos seen, they shouldn't post them. They freely posted them, so we're they doxxing themselves? Weird take bro. What's next, you gonna tell us Romeo and Juliette was a romance? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 19, 2022

If you disagree with Nicholas Dawes or consider any of his views to be propaganda, he is a resident of New York City and welcomes you to show up at his house, or the homes of his family members, and take whatever action you see fit. Have at it. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) April 19, 2022

Just call it investigative reporting.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

