BREAKING: Elon Musk is reportedly set to launch a tender offer in 10 days, attempting to publicly takeover Twitter. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) April 19, 2022

JUST IN: Elon Musk has secured a $46.5 billion financing commitment to acquire Twitter Inc and is considering starting a tender offer for its outstanding shares, a filing with U.S. regulators showed on Thursday. https://t.co/1lBTCSjiof pic.twitter.com/gSFA6Q1HmC — Newsmax (@newsmax) April 21, 2022

Elon Musk has secured a funding commitment of $46.5 billion to buy Twitter Inc. and is planning to start a tender offer for its shares, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Thursday. Musk himself has committed to put up $33.5 billion, which will include $21 billion of equity and $12.5 billion of margin loans, to finance the transaction. Banks, including Morgan Stanley, have agreed to provide another $13 billion in debt secured against Twitter itself, according to the filing.

BREAKING: Elon Musk has 1. $25.5B in financing for Twitter from a group of banks led by Morgan Stanley—includes $12.5B in margin loan against his Tesla shares. 2. The rest of the money ($21 B) is coming out of his own pocket. (SEC filing) Translation: THIS GUY IS SERIOUS. — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) April 21, 2022

So it begins https://t.co/5PxP3vSa60 — The Brickhouse (@Brick_House04) April 21, 2022

