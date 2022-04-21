Elon Musk working to buy Twitter has well and truly broken the people who have grown very comfortable in their protected status since they agree with the tech giant’s agenda. We suppose they’re worried if the playing field is leveled and everyone has the same opportunity to be heard that they do, their precious agenda will lose momentum.

We already know Democrats are in trouble in November – imagine the RED WAVE we’d see if Elon allowed conservatives to have the same unlimited freedom on Twitter as they do progressives.

This is why they’re working so hard to discredit the guy. Like Trump, they loved him until they realized he wasn’t a supporter of their narrative.

Case in point.

Elon Musk was not the founder of Tesla. He acquired it. Just reminding 🙂 — Vaibhav Sisinty (@VaibhavSisinty) April 21, 2022

Just reminding.

Notice he didn’t bother to tag Elon.

Classy.

Luckily someone else tagged him and he saw it … and boy howdy did he ever set the record straight.

Not even close to that. It was a shell corp with no employees, no IP, no designs, no prototype, literally nothing but a biz plan to commercialize AC Propulsion’s Tzero car, which was introduced to me by JB Straubel, *not* Eberhard. Even name “Tesla Motors” was owned by others! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

Don’t start none with Elon, won’t be none.

Just sayin’.

He continued.

If filing a shell corp constitutes “founding a company”, then I’d be the only founder of PayPal, since I filed the original incorporation docs for https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy (later renamed PayPal), but that’s not what founding means. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

Consider that mic DROPPED, folks.

When Eberhard was fired unanimously by the board in July 2007 (for damn good reasons), no one left with him. That says it all. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

It really does.

They say history is written by the victors, but not on Wikipedia if the losing party is still alive & has lots of time on their hands! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

In other words, since the loser the board fired has nothing else better to do, he’s pushing lies and smearing Elon on Wikipedia. This is why so many people just laugh when Wiki is a source brought into an argument/debate.

Why do you think so many people not know this story ? — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) April 21, 2022

Good question.

Eberhard has been relentlessly pushing a false narrative about Tesla for 15 years. He’s a compelling liar. Fooled me for almost 3 years. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

But if he was actually capable of creating a company like Tesla, he would have done so after he was fired for lying outrageously about cost & progress of Roadster in mid 2007. We would’ve lost at least a few talented people if he was the real deal, but we lost no one. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

One really does have to wonder why so many blue-checks are working so hard to discredit Elon.

Yes, we’re being facetious, we know damn well why they’re doing it.

But you’d think by now they’d have figured out it’s a lost cause and they will only look stupid in the end.

***

