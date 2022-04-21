We’re still not sure how this guy is a pastor …

Forget that he says a lot of stupid stuff (and actually has this editor blocked), but this claim about LGBTQ allies not voting Republican? Does he not realize there are actually a lot of gay conservatives and Republicans themselves?

This is just lazy activism. And look, he put his cute little website on the image so he’s claiming it.

Pastors don’t post hateful sh*t on Twitter about large groups of people they’re too bigoted to actually get to know.

Yeah, that’s a little clunky, and definitely wouldn’t fit on some lame muted rainbow image.

And let the dragging COMMENCE.

WOW. How sh*tty is this?! What about LGBTQ Republicans themselves? People like @RichardGrenell? Those in @LogCabinGOP? @Caitlyn_Jenner? Are they not really LGBTQ? Or allies? Are they even people? Be careful, that mindset has led to some VERY dangerous paths in history. https://t.co/tK72xMlyNE — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) April 21, 2022

Yup.

It’s NOT “that simple,” @johnpavlovitz. People are complex, including and especially with voting habits, as we have that freedom in the USA. Except leftists try to put certain demographics into boxes, claim them as their own. That seems very discriminatory and restrictive to me. — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) April 21, 2022

Leftists despise the individual, it is too difficult to pander to and influence an individual, so they’d much rather put everyone in nice, neat little buckets so they can treat them all the same way. And if someone dares step out of that bucket? It gets really ugly, really fast.

Look at how they treat conservative women, Black conservatives, GAY conservatives …

I also don’t know their exact voting habits, which isn’t my business anyways, but I can think of many LGBT commentators who I would consider conservative, libertarian, or at least not leftist: @RubinReport, @Chadwick_Moore, @robsmithonline, @brad_polumbo — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) April 21, 2022

But the guy who calls himself a pastor knows better or something.

Try not to roll your eyes too much.

I have several LGBT conservatives who follow me. They are usually just or more conservative as others are. This is a nutty statement. — Wisconsin Neanderthal (@wiz_political) April 21, 2022

Nutty.

Hateful.

Short-sighted.

Lazy.

Yeah, his tweet sucks.

The liberal left is herding. They falsely claim Republicans are racists and anti-LGBTQ. It is all narrative. — America, Amen. Tim Sumner 🇺🇸 (@SgtTim911) April 21, 2022

Dems are losing the Black and Hispanic vote, so they gotta try to backfill it with a new victim class. Hopefully it won’t take them 50 years to see though the pandering and freebies. — Tim Feldmann (@whenyourdumb) April 21, 2022

THERE it is. Democrats have had the minority vote in their back pocket for a long time, and now that Black and Hispanic voters are starting to walk away, they’re trying to lay claim to the LGBTQ community instead of actually giving people a reason to support them.

Accurate.

Let me guess "you ain't gay if you vote Republican" moment. Sorry but you can't tell people they are not a part of a certain group if they don't vote the same way as you. https://t.co/I40JjAd9Ax — The Spoopy Gaymer Wolf Dante Kinkade (@Gaymerfurrywolf) April 21, 2022

Hey, it worked for Biden.

Dude thinks he gets to decide who women and LGBTQIA+ get to vote for. Cause that’s what Jesus would do. https://t.co/o7DeYP26yO — Heather (@BoulwareH2) April 21, 2022

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Nutcase’ Roland Martin tries picking a fight with Ben Shapiro, Steve Deace, Matt Walsh, etc. on masking and grab your POPCORN

‘I don’t FEEL like playing nice’: Amy Curtis drops the HAMMER on pro-mask bullies who tormented people for 2 years in BRUTAL thread

WOOF, this tweet from CNN Head of Strategic Communications Matt Dornic about CNN+ has NOT aged well, like at all

Recommended Twitchy Video