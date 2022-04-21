We’ve unfortunately run into a lot of annoying people over the past couple of years who are obsessed with masking and feel like the rest of us should be as obsessed as they are or we’re bad people. And now that our country has come to its senses (we hope, EFF OFF Brandon), people can start thinking for themselves again and making choices about masking that make sense FOR THEM.

No one is saying you can’t wear a mask.

They’re just saying you can no longer force others to wear one.

This isn’t difficult.

But apparently, Roland Martin (the guy who took a selfie wearing goggles and a mask to virtue-signal like a high school girl) thinks this is the best way to get attention on social media. Granted, it’s not the nicest of attention but hey, attention is attention, right?

HURR DURR MAGA IDIOTS.

Roland, nobody cares if you wear a mask. That’s the point.

A few of the bigs he tried to pick a fight with fired back.

Ben Shapiro.

That is your prerogative! Also, you presumably were masking up before you got covid in December, so it's been working amazingly well for you, clearly. https://t.co/i4apskauE6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 21, 2022

Right? Maybe Roland should have worn four masks and two pairs of goggles before December?

And again, nobody is telling Roland he can’t wear one.

Steve Deace.

Let's see, should we listen to medical advice from just one side that keeps prescribing things that have proven don't work or even harm, or people like @P_McCulloughMD @PierreKory and so many others for a second opinion? Have you checked on those harmed by the jab or lockdowns? https://t.co/CEdrKdcVem — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) April 21, 2022

Maybe this is some sort of performance art for Roland?

Matt Walsh.

Roland, unfortunately you lose the right to ever call anyone else a “nutcase” after wearing two masks and goggles on a plane https://t.co/hR1MCmy7Lx — Dr. Matt Walsh, Women’s Studies Scholar (@MattWalshBlog) April 21, 2022

Heh.

Matt Murphy.

Congrats on exercising your freedom, Roland. Nobody cares what you wear on your face. If it makes you feel better…have at it. — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) April 21, 2022

Yup.

Go nuts.

Wear a mask.

And your goggles.

GO FOR IT.

That’s what it means to have a choice. Crazy, right?

***

Related:

‘I don’t FEEL like playing nice’: Amy Curtis drops the HAMMER on pro-mask bullies who tormented people for 2 years in BRUTAL thread

WOOF, this tweet from CNN Head of Strategic Communications Matt Dornic about CNN+ has NOT aged well, like at all

Taylor Lorenz claiming the Right just doesn’t WANT good journalism and that’s why they’re pissed at her for doxing Libs Of Tik Tok goes SO very wrong

Recommended Twitchy Video