End Wokeness: ‘Nothing Can Prepare You for the Voice of this US House Candidate’

Democrats have put up quite a crew to run in the 2026 midterm elections. We've got the guy with the Nazi tattoo who has rape fantasies about a home intruder (but not in a gay way), the guy who testified on behalf of the Blind Shiek who planned the World Trade Center bombing, all-around creeper Scott Wiener, and Beth Andres-Beck. I checked Andres-Beck's website for pronouns, because I'm not sure which set of cross-sex hormones is kicking in here. You won't be surprised to learn that Andres-Beck sings tenor in the church choir and is "agender, trans, queer, and proudly Unitarian-Universalist."

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End Wokeness is right … nothing can prepare you for this voice:

Nothing can prepare you for the voice of this US House candidate pic.twitter.com/viUvmUe60R — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 8, 2026

"Hi. My name is Beth, and I'm a human science experiment." pic.twitter.com/z6njyqhDQ6 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) June 8, 2026

Is Beth a he? Or a she? 😂🙄😂 — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) June 8, 2026

"Hi, my name is Beth." I'm trying to make you misgender me. — Goochie (@gooch0607) June 8, 2026

I hate that I turned the sound on. But its like spoiled milk, you know its gross but you just need to take a whiff and see for yourself. — wiscolife (@wiscolife_01) June 8, 2026

"Trans people aren't political props"? Feels like that's all they are, by choice. — Fudgicle (@Fudgicle2018) June 8, 2026

What in the world is that? Unbelievable — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) June 8, 2026

Whatever that is is an abomination and only possible through artificial hormones her body couldn't produce. — HokiePolkie (@HokiePolkie) June 8, 2026

Legit no idea if that's a man pretending to be a woman or a woman pretending to be a man. I assume the former given he calls himself "Beth." — Hunter DeButts (@BillySullivan7) June 8, 2026

Sounds like IT guzzled down about 4 tanks of helium before this ad was filmed. Another smashing woke victory for a POS blue state that continues to go down the drain. — Steve H - Pure MAGA! (@MSH6441) June 8, 2026

“Trans people are not props,” said someone who comes off as the worst possible caricature of the community. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 8, 2026

I just can’t with these people. — Morning Star (@MorningStar902) June 8, 2026

A clue? Andres-Beck attended Smith College, a women's college, and graduated with a degree in costume design.

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