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End Wokeness: ‘Nothing Can Prepare You for the Voice of this US House Candidate’

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 08, 2026
Meme

Democrats have put up quite a crew to run in the 2026 midterm elections. We've got the guy with the Nazi tattoo who has rape fantasies about a home intruder (but not in a gay way), the guy who testified on behalf of the Blind Shiek who planned the World Trade Center bombing, all-around creeper Scott Wiener, and Beth Andres-Beck. I checked Andres-Beck's website for pronouns, because I'm not sure which set of cross-sex hormones is kicking in here. You won't be surprised to learn that Andres-Beck sings tenor in the church choir and is "agender, trans, queer, and proudly Unitarian-Universalist."

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End Wokeness is right … nothing can prepare you for this voice:

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A clue? Andres-Beck attended Smith College, a women's college, and graduated with a degree in costume design. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TRANSGENDER

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