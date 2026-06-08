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Los Angeles Dodger Blake Treinen Was Not Wearing a Pride Hat on Pride Night

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 08, 2026
NBC

We're sorry we didn't see this important Pride Month story a few days ago, but at least we can get to it now. The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted Pride Night the other night, and all of the players were wearing Pride hats … except for pitcher Blake Treinen, who took the mound in a regular old ballcap.

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Imagine even noticing.

Imagine not being compelled to celebrate someone else's sexual preferences.

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Is Ted Cruz's sports site, Deadspin, still around? If so, they certainly covered this controversy.

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