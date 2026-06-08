Los Angeles Dodger Blake Treinen Was Not Wearing a Pride Hat on Pride Night

We're sorry we didn't see this important Pride Month story a few days ago, but at least we can get to it now. The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted Pride Night the other night, and all of the players were wearing Pride hats … except for pitcher Blake Treinen, who took the mound in a regular old ballcap.

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Last night the Los Angeles Dodgers had their pride night as every player was wearing pride hats.



Blake Treinen was not wearing a pride hat when he entered the ballgame. pic.twitter.com/JMeEKBMJPu — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) June 6, 2026

Imagine hating gay people so much that you refuse to wear a hat with a rainbow on it for the 5 minutes your in the game as a closer. Weak minded insecure individual — steel (@steeelioo) June 6, 2026

Imagine even noticing.

Sure, bro. So why don’t you wear this for 5 minutes at your big gay parade this month? See how that works? pic.twitter.com/6wuCNOOeZw — Angry Cookie (@TickleMeElmoOG) June 6, 2026

Imagine thinking wearing a hat to “support” someone’s personal sexual preference is some noble, virtuous act that should be forced on everyone.



Live your life how you want and leave the rest of us alone. — Suzy (@wadesgirlie) June 6, 2026

Imagine not being compelled to celebrate someone else's sexual preferences.

Your failure to force someone to celebrate your life bothers you, it seems. — Cooper Busby (@CBusby1378) June 8, 2026

Imagine feeling so entitled to open shows of support for your world view that you equate not wearing a hat to hatred. — verticalaxis (@thinkyaxis) June 8, 2026

Imagine demanding that someone advertise support of another person's sexual preferences, whether they want to or not. Get over yourself. I guess we can add narcissistic personality disorder to the growing list of mental illnesses amongst the Alphabet Mafia. — Stinkerbelle (@pynkchola) June 7, 2026

Not as insecure as people who demand validation of their sexuality from total strangers. — Stackreach (@Stackreach) June 8, 2026

That this bothers you would indicate it's more likely that you are the weak-minded, insecure person. — Mitch Broderick (@Mitch_Broderick) June 8, 2026

Nothing to do with hating gay people. That’s what people like you can’t get through your heads. There’s no need to wear a hat representing someone’s sexuality. Not wanting to is a good enough reason. — Hadrian Halfmortal (@DemonInWhit3) June 8, 2026

Imagine being so weak that if a single person doesn't constantly affirm your existence you get this worked up. — Ohhnoes (@ohhhhnoes) June 8, 2026

It's such a big deal it's a news story? — BroffessionalDLC. (@Johan3088) June 8, 2026

Is Ted Cruz's sports site, Deadspin, still around? If so, they certainly covered this controversy.

Imagine having zero self esteem and making an issue out of someone not wearing a rainbow to affirm your lifestyle. Talk about weak minded and insecure. Sportsball players don’t exist to make you feel better about your life choices. — ☠️🏴‍☠️Mostly Peaceful Tank Blitz. (@KevinMBlkbrn) June 8, 2026

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