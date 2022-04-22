We haven’t heard from Tim Allen in a while, so when we saw him trending this morning our first thought was, ‘Oh EFF, are they trying to cancel him now?’ Luckily, it was because he tweeted something pretty damn good.

Far too often, we lose sight of how important the people who ‘do’ are because we spend so much time hearing about the people who blame and b*tch.

It’s true. Especially on Twitter.

Tim said it far better:

Whatever we f-up up as a human race. I know we can un f-up. Its gratitude I have for the people who don’t bitch and blame, they focus and do. More Power! to all the trades. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) April 22, 2022

What Tim said. All-day, every day.

I was literally binge-watching "Last Man Standing" when you tweeted this. It's a comfort show for me, I've always wished I had a dad like the ones you've played. Thank-you for bringing that escape to my life. Im sorry this is off topic but I felt the need to show appreciation. — Jesslee (@jwolf6777) April 22, 2022

We miss seeing Tim on his shows as well. Granted, as this editor is GenX, we see him more as Tim the Toolman Taylor but either way it works. He was a good dad on both shows …

To Infinity & Beyond 💪 — Paul Smith (@Geeekystuff) April 22, 2022

Don't listen to the static, rise above those who hold us down — 3 Dogs In Texas (Good Boy/Bad Dog) (@ChelseafaninTx) April 22, 2022

Such an excellent reminder when we’re simply inundated with how horrible things are in this country right now. Biden’s presidency has given us crazy inflation, energy DEPENDENCE, war, division … it’s easy to lose sight of the simple yet important things.

And Tim gets that.

Everyone makes mistakes but we can fix those mistakes yes — Lydia Martin Morales (Parody) (@lydialovesScott) April 22, 2022

Solutions not blame – thats my motto. You can’t go back, only forward. — DeepHorror (@DeepestHorror) April 22, 2022

It USED to be the American way.

Let’s hope we can get back to that sooner than later.

