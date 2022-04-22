David French thinks he should decide who is and isn’t conservative.

Alrighty then.

He had to know this tweet wouldn’t make him any friends, right? As the house plant he helped elect to the White House would say, ‘C’mon man’!

It's time to stop using the word "conservative" to broadly describe the right or the Republican Party. It fits some individuals (and I'll use it then), but it increasingly doesn't fit the institution, and it definitely doesn't fit much of the right. — David French (@DavidAFrench) April 21, 2022

It definitely doesn’t ‘fit’ David anymore.

That’s probably why so many people were pissed at him over this tweet. Supporting a Democrat that is slowly but surely destroying the country doesn’t seem all that conservative to people who actually use their brains. He should be honest and admit he’s a conservative his pals on the Left find acceptable.

This went so bad for him:

That's fair. We stopped thinking of you as conservative *ages* ago. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) April 21, 2022

Just retire and stay away from the new game and rules. It's getting pretty pathetic hearing you whine abut muh values. — J C (@jcorrigan22) April 21, 2022

It is very tiresome.

The nagging.

The finger-wagging.

We get enough of that from the Left, Dave.

Definitely doesn't apply to you. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 21, 2022

Remember when he attacked Christians? Accused them of being political radicals?

SUPER conservative to do that.

Totally.

Hey, the most repulsively liberal person just shared one of your tweets in a praising manner so perhaps you should wonder what word you should use to describe yourself (hint: it's not conservative) — seegrean (@See_Grean) April 22, 2022

Ouch.

Just like it's fair to say that you are neither a conservative or member of the right any longer, but you still claim those labels. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) April 21, 2022

And you're really none of the above and therefore irrelevant to any such discussion — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) April 21, 2022

Who appointed you chief definer of conservatism? — LaLa (@lacoolio1) April 21, 2022

Fair question.

Neocon says what? — Lloyd Richard McElheny (@CapitaLiszt) April 21, 2022

Especially for you and The Dispatch team. I like the Puritan Party for your special brand of “pure” conservatives. — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) April 21, 2022

You helped elect a dementia addled pathological liar as president. You should just join the DNC and be along your new friends. — Brandon's Nightmare🗣🚚🚛 (@FlaRenegade) April 21, 2022

nobody made you the arbiter of the term — BWH (@BWH85) April 21, 2022

Correct, and it certainly doesn’t describe you either. — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) April 22, 2022

And fin.

***

