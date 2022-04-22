We knew Kamala Harris was bad at her job and everyone has on more than one occasion made fun of the ‘VP who couldn’t’ during one speech or another, but this ‘supercut’ of her using the same line over and over and over again regardless of the issue or topic at hand is something else.

She’s UNBURDENED y’all.

Oh Kamala, honey, get yourself a real speechwriter.

Every time they hear the word unburdened they forget they actually voted for this maniac.

She always looks as if she knows people don’t like her, and it makes her awkward and uncomfortable.

We have no idea but Kamala seems to have figured it out.

Ding ding ding. ^

The word of the day boys and girls is UNBURDENED.

