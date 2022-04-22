We knew Kamala Harris was bad at her job and everyone has on more than one occasion made fun of the ‘VP who couldn’t’ during one speech or another, but this ‘supercut’ of her using the same line over and over and over again regardless of the issue or topic at hand is something else.

She’s UNBURDENED y’all.

Kamala Harris is completely unburdened by job expectations (and apparently speech writers). pic.twitter.com/AZHvhKtOrY — Maze (@mazemoore) April 21, 2022

Oh Kamala, honey, get yourself a real speechwriter.

That must be the trigger word for hypnotized liberals to start drooling? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) April 22, 2022

Every time they hear the word unburdened they forget they actually voted for this maniac.

Even with no sound, Kamala looks stupid when she speaks. — Short Timer (@ME2_22) April 22, 2022

She always looks as if she knows people don’t like her, and it makes her awkward and uncomfortable.

How is it possible to possess all the elements of charisma while having no charisma at all? — LeatherAl (@AllanKirkhart) April 22, 2022

We have no idea but Kamala seems to have figured it out.

She’s unburdened by her lack of intelligence — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) April 22, 2022

Ding ding ding. ^

I Can see what can be, Unburdened by Uhhhh…..Whatever! pic.twitter.com/HoQK23BJ4E — MFZuber D.Ph.🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@MuncyPD) April 21, 2022

The word of the day boys and girls is UNBURDENED.

***

