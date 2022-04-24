They hate J.K. Rowling so much … for defending women. It’s bizarre. Rowling has refused to allow women to give up their experiences, their identities, their histories, their spaces, or their sports, and people like transgender author ‘Gretchen Felker-Martin’ just can’t deal with it.
Clearly.
This is … psychotic.
— William Waring (@billwaring) April 24, 2022
From The New York Post:
A transgender novelist has come under fire after penning a self-confessed “depraved psychosexual horrorshow” in which J.K. Rowling is burned alive in her home.
Gretchen Felker-Martin’s debut novel, “Manhunt,” follows two trans women “attempting to survive in a world ravaged by a plague which transforms anyone with enough testosterone in their system into a shrieking monstrosity.”
They find themselves at war with “TERFs,” the derogatory acronym for so-called trans-exclusionary radical feminists — including the “Knights of J.K. Rowling.”
The protagonists then talk about “the Harry Potter lady,” referring to Rowling, 56, who has received death threats for her comments about biological sex and the transgender community.
The “Harry Potter lady … ended up being a crazy TERF, like, super intense,” Felker-Martin’s character said, saying Rowling hired military contractors and “had them all up at her castle in Scotland.”
Who are these people?
You know what? Don’t answer that. We don’t want to know.
So much edge I just cut myself. pic.twitter.com/mi1fS3zQ4R
— Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) April 24, 2022
Seriously.
Dang! Now we know how it ends! No need to buy or read it now! 😀
— arya (@aryalove75) April 24, 2022
Good point.
LOL.
8 people are going to buy it, most of them from the author's immediate family.
— Hostile Takeover Beard (@llcthecableguy) April 24, 2022
I see a new contender to sweep all the hugo & other writing awards…
— ‘Dr.’ Trigger 🛕🕉 (@NotTriggerAtAll) April 24, 2022
Heh.
We’ve been checking Rowling’s timeline to see if she’s even noticed this silly book but so far … nada. Will keep you posted.
***
